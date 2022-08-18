On Aug. 11, U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland, of the Southern District of Ohio, granted the Justice Department’s unopposed motion and dismissed the indictment against Devonna Miller-West, an Oceana pharmacist, and three other defendants.
The dismissal was unopposed with the understanding the defendants will not seek legal action against federal prosecutors or law enforcement.
The motion came after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling made prosecutions under the Controlled Substances Act for excessive prescribing of addictive drugs more difficult.
In July 2019, Miller-West, owner of Westside Pharmacy in Oceana, was among four people and a pharmaceutical distributor indicted by a federal grand jury in Ohio on charges of conspiring to distribute controlled substances.
Also charged in the 2019 indictment were distributor Miami-Luken Inc., based in Springboro, Ohio, at the time and now closed; Anthony Rattini, the former president of Miami-Luken, who passed away in November 2021; James Barclay, the former compliance officer of Miami-Luken; and Samuel “Randy” Ballengee, who then owned and operated Tug Valley Pharmacy in Williamson.
In December, Barclay pleaded to a lesser charge – misprision of felony, a crime when a person knows that someone has been involved in a felony but fails to report it to law enforcement. He was not part of the federal dismissal order.
Miami-Luken supplied pharmaceuticals to more than 200 pharmacies in Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee, according to the 2019 federal indictment.
From 2008 until 2015, the company generated more than $173 million in consolidated sales per year, with more than 70 percent of the profits from wholesale distribution, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Also, according to the 2019 indictment, Rattini, Barclay and Miami-Luken sought to enrich themselves by distributing millions of painkillers to doctors and pharmacies in rural Appalachia, where the opioid epidemic was at its peak.
The distributor and its officials allegedly continued to distribute millions of pills to Westside, Tug Valley, and other pharmacies after being advised by the DEA of their responsibilities as a wholesaler to ensure drugs were not being diverted and to report suspicious orders, according to the indictment.
Rattini, Barclay, and Miami-Luken allegedly distributed more than 2.3 million oxycodone pills and 2.6 million hydrocodone pills to Miller-West’s pharmacy, according to the indictment.
Ballengee’s pharmacy allegedly received more than 120,000 painkiller pills from Miami-Luken in one month. From 2008 through 2014, Miami-Luken distributed more than 6 million hydrocodone pills to Tug Valley Pharmacy, according to the DEA.
“... It’s been an emotional three years, a frustrating three years, but the result is very rewarding,” Miller-West told WVVA News following the dismissal order.
