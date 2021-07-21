Two Indiana residents were charged with multiple offenses following a recent traffic stop in Fayette County.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on U.S. Rte. 60 in Hico in the area of Stringtown Road. A male passenger of the vehicle threw a package of suspected fentanyl into the weeds to prevent the deputies from securing it, a FCSD press release noted. A subsequent search revealed numerous units of buprenophrine/naloxone.
The man and woman occupying the vehicle were both then arrested. During processing, the woman battered one of the deputies.
Amanda Vanhussen, of Indianapolis, was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing, battery on a law enforcement officer and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Matthew Spivey, also of Indianapolis, was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a felony, and obstructing an officer.
Authorities also discovered that Vanhussen has an active protective order against Spivey. That led to him being charged with violation of a protective order.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through "Fayette County Sheriff's Department" on Facebook, or to call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.