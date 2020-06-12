ANDERSON, Ind. — The superintendent of a small Christian school in central Indiana resigned Thursday after his post, claiming abortion is the No. 1 killer of black people, ignited a Facebook firestorm.
Liberty Christian School head Jay McCurry said he wrote the post Tuesday evening with the intent of showing his support for unborn children. After being contacted by a friend, who advised that the post might be taken the wrong way, McCurry removed it within about 15 minutes, he said Thursday.
“I’m so sorry,” he said. “God has used the last 24 hours as a real teachable moment.”
“My passion is the sanctity of life. I had been burdened for the unborn for a long time,” McCurry said. “That is not how it (the post) was perceived, and I take responsibility for that. I never dreamed in a million years it would be taken the way it was taken.”
McCurry’s post comes at a time when protests across the nation against police brutality and racial injustice continue more than two weeks after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
The post by McCurry referenced the protests.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the number one killer of black lives in America….is abortion (363,705 annually…..1,000 EVERY…SINGLE…DAY). Let me know when the peaceful protests begin,” the post read.
The CDC reports that the leading causes of death among African Americans are heart disease, cancer and accidents, in that order.
According to the Indiana Department of Education website, about 18% of Liberty Christian's 441 students in grades K-12 identify as black or multiracial.
Richard Harvey, president of the Liberty Christian board of directors, said he didn’t see the initial post but was made aware of it Wednesday.