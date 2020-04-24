summers county — Indian Mills Road will be closed to through traffic, according to James F. Moore, District Nine maintenance engineer for the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Slope stabilization work will begin on Summers County Route 21/2, Indian Mills Road, on Wednesday, April 29, at 7 a.m. The project is about three quarters of a mile southwest of the junction with W.Va. 12. The work will take abouth eight days to finish and should be completed before Thursday, May 7.
Indian Mills Road will be closed to through traffic between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday during this period. Local traffic will have access to all properties along Indian Mills Road via Indian Creek Road and Seminole Road.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the work schedule.