Gainwell Engineering, an international company headquartered in India, has chosen Fayette County as its new location for mining equipment-related sales and repair in North America, according to a press release announcing a media briefing on Thursday in Hico.
Gainwell hopes to employ more than 40 people at the facility in the next three years.
The official announcement will be made at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, at Gainwell Engineering at 198 Baughman Rd, Hico, and will be something of an international gathering. In attendance will be Gainwell owner Sunil Chaturvedi of India, Global GM Paul Mulley of Australia, CEO Dipankar Banerjee of India, and General Manager for US Operations Jason Sizemore of Fayetteville.
Sizemore, a Fayette County native, has been working with the Fayette County Commission and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority to identify a range of assistance and incentives to motivate Gainwell to choose Fayette County as its new North American location.
Fayette County Commissioners will be joined by several state and federal elected officials and their representatives.
Gainwell will support the mining industry in North America with spare parts sales and support, equipment rebuilds and repairs, and new equipment sales.
Gainwell is is currently in the process of garnering aftermarket parts support and building its staff and has already acquired a commercial licensing agreement and intellectual property rights from Caterpillar on some of the underground and highwall miner products it will sell.