Jill Wood has made it her passion to teach high school students. She's spent years of her career teaching science to grade levels 9-12, and now she's working hard to expose them to the agricultural aspect of the subject.
Wood, a teacher at Raleigh County's Independence High School, teaches subjects including Earth and Space, Biology, Environmental Science, and another dual-credit Biology course for upperclassman. After receiving a small greenhouse earlier this school year, Wood wanted to see what could be done to get even more agricultural equipment for the students to use.
The small greenhouse will be perfect for starter plants or planting plants or produce from seeds, however, it's Wood's ultimate goal to have a large high tunnel for all her students to use.
A high tunnel is an unheated, plastic covered structure that provides an intermediate level of environmental protection compared to an open field or heated greenhouse.
"It would be really nice to have that area for bigger plants and produce," Wood said. "The small greenhouse is great, and we can't wait for spring time to use it, but a high tunnel would also be great because more students could fit in at once, and we could have more projects going on."
Aside from the current greenhouse at the school, Wood is also awaiting installation of a rain barrel she was granted earlier this school year. The barrel, set to be installed in April, will collect and store rainwater runoff which students will be able to use for their gardening projects.
Wood has a vision — a vision not only to teach students the importance of agriculture, but to build partnerships among other subject areas at the school. This is where a high tunnel would really work well, she said.
"If we had a high tunnel, we could have sales every now and then, like plant sales, Mother's Day sales, just stuff like that," Wood explained. "We could partner with the business class here at the school to learn how to plan, price and budget.
"I think all around it would be really helpful."
Wood also feels having a large high tunnel would allow them to grow food for cooks in their own cafeteria to use, or even donate food they grow to food banks.
However, a high tunnel can be pricy and Wood hopes others may see the importance of teaching students to grow their own food, which is why she's seeking advice, donations and grant opportunities.
"Agriculture, gardening, all of that are areas and skills students these days are really lacking," she explained. "They aren't as exposed to these activities as some older than them were, and this is something that would teach them basic life skills."
"It's a skill that takes time to learn. Gardening isn't easy, and it's a lot of work. I think it would be great for students to learn that responsibility and to work with other students as well, like a partnership with the middle school."
Wood hopes she will eventually have funding to offer raised gardening beds for all students at the school to use as well.
For those interested in making a donation to go towards a high tunnel for Independence High School, or know of any grant opportunities Wood could apply for, contact the high school at 304-683-3228.
The school is also seeking sponsors and donations to go towards a specific agriculture and business club, of which Wood said they are always looking for community partnerships.
"This could be really great for our students," she said.
