Independence High School Principal Shawn Hawkins has resigned.
Raleigh County Superintendent David Price said Tuesday that Hawkins submitted a letter of resignation earlier in the month that was accepted by the Raleigh County Board of Education at a meeting on June 13.
Hawkins was placed on administrative leave in May pending an investigation. The reason for the investigation was never disclosed.
Price said the district has already posted the principal position and is hoping to interview prospective candidates next week.
He added that the board will vote on a candidate to fill the position of Independence High School principal at its next board meeting on July 11.
