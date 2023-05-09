Independence High School Principal Shawn Hawkins has been placed on administrative leave.
The Raleigh County Board of Education approved the leave during a board meeting on Tuesday.
Prior to the vote, board members went into executive session for 40 minutes to discuss the issue.
Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said he could not say why Hawkins was being placed on administrative leave or for how long but that it was all “pending the outcome” of a “current investigation.”
“It’s personnel in nature and I can’t say any more than that,” Price told The Register-Herald after the meeting.
