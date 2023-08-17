The City of Lawrence on Tuesday moved forward local legislation to protect Black people and others from racial discrimination based on hair type and texture.
Lawrence is thought to be the first city in Kansas that will enact such a measure, based on model legislation promoted by the CROWN Act, which stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.
Such measures aim to address gaps in laws designed to prevent racial discrimination, including hairstyles and facial features, to help create a more inclusive workforce.
Across the country, more than a fifth of Black women ages 25 to 34 have been sent home from work because of their hair, according to the 2023 CROWN Research Study. A third believe they’ve been denied a job interview because of their hair.
The Lawrence City Commission made a unanimous decision Tuesday to adopt the act and will take its final vote at an Aug. 22 meeting to pass it.
“Last night’s unanimous vote is a resounding message that Lawrence is a city where everyone can unapologetically embrace their natural hair without fear or consequence,” Commissioner Amber Sellers said in a news release. “This commitment means many, like myself, can confidently exist in an environment that truly values diversity.”
Dove and the CROWN Coalition created the act in 2019 along with a then-California state senator to protect race-based hairstyles like braids, locs, twists and knots in workplaces and public schools. Since then, versions of the act have passed across the country, including in Kansas City in 2020 and St. Louis in 2021.
Michele Watley, founder of Shirley’s Kitchen Cabinet in Kansas City, said the decision to adopt the CROWN Act in Lawrence could help the state’s economy as more people will want to work for diverse and inclusive businesses. The act would also protect Black women from health risks that come with discriminatory grooming standards, including links between consistent use of chemical hair relaxers and cancer.
“While state legislators have failed to adopt innovative policies like the CROWN Act, which can boost economic growth, retain talent, and ensure basic rights for all Kansans, Lawrence city officials have taken decisive action,” Watley said. “It’s not just a policy on paper; it’s Lawrence taking a stand for transformative change.”
