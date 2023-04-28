In a 3-2 vote, the Raleigh County Board of Education selected Serena Starcher as the next superintendent for Raleigh Schools.
Starcher, who has served as an assistant superintendent for Raleigh Schools since 2015, said she is excited to step into her new role in the coming months.
“I’m thrilled to receive this vote of confidence on behalf of our board, and I’m excited to continue working here in Raleigh County as we continue our great work to ensure student success,” Starcher said.
Board members are expected to vote on Starcher’s contract for superintendent at the next board meeting.
The vote for the next superintendent took place during a special board meeting Friday morning. After calling the meeting to order at 9 a.m., board members immediately went into executive session for 30 minutes to discuss the three superintendent candidates they’d interviewed on Monday.
The three candidates were Vaughn Rhudy, a former Raleigh Schools teacher and current employee of the West Virginia Department of Education; Allen Sexton, director of special education for Raleigh Schools; and Starcher.
Once out of executive session, board member Richard Snuffer made a motion to hire Starcher as the next superintendent, which was then seconded by board member Marie Hamrick.
Board president Larry Ford and board members Snuffer and Hamrick all voted in favor of hiring Starcher.
Board members Charlotte Hutchens and Jack “Gordie” Roop voted against the measure.
After making his vote, Roop said he wanted to “put it on record” why he did not vote in favor of hiring Starcher for superintendent.
“The reason why is because she don’t live in the county,” Roop said.
In an interview with The Register-Herald after the meeting Roop said someone who does not live in the county will have a harder time being involved in community events.
“I think (the superintendent) should be able to be involved in the community, be able to see people out in the community,” he said.
Roop said that was the only reason he voted no.
“It wasn’t nothing against her job performance or anything like; it was because she don’t live in Raleigh County,” Roop said.
When asked after the meeting to address this concern, Starcher said she did not feel like her place of residence would have a detrimental effect on her ability to do the job.
“You have to be committed to wherever you are, and I’m fully committed to being here in Raleigh County,” Starcher said. “I’ve been here for seven and a half years and to the best of my knowledge, it has not affected my ability and my work product that long, so I don’t intend for it to affect it moving forward.”
Starcher currently lives in Bluefield, Va., according to her resume. Prior to taking her post as Raleigh Schools superintendent, which will begin July 1, Starcher said she will move to Mercer County.
According to state code, a county superintendent must be a West Virginia resident and live in the county he or she serves or in a “contiguous county.”
As the next superintendent, Starcher said she would like to focus on student achievement and community engagement.
“We’re always committed to ensuring improved student outcomes, whether it be achievement, attendance, graduation rate, what have you. But one of my other areas of focus will be to work with our community, and our businesses, our parents to bring them back,” she said. “We’ve lost a good number of students to home-school, nonpublic school, the Hope Scholarship Program, and I really hope to work with those families to bring students back to the school system.”
Starcher said the current superintendent, David Price, is already in conversation with a company to help with this community engagement initiative.
“I do believe a public relations campaign is really critical moving forward,” she said “... I really want to jump out and work on our public relations campaign and get positive stories out – tell our story. If we don’t tell our story, someone will tell it for us. So I really want to focus on that as we move forward.”
Price said he was pleased with the board’s decision and felt Raleigh County Schools would be in good hands when he leaves come June 30.
“She’s very dedicated, committed, very smart, kids first – she is a great visionary,” Price said. “I think she’s going to be outstanding for Raleigh County ... It’s nice to know it’s going to someone that has the skill set and the care and compassion for school and for kids that she does.”
Price has served as superintendent since 2014.
Snuffer said he chose to vote for Starcher because of her experience in Raleigh County as well as elsewhere in the state.
“She has been a superintendent of schools before, in Fayette County,” Snuffer said. “None of the other applicants had ever been a superintendent or ever been at that level of supervision. So I think that raised her qualifications up above theirs. And I think she’ll do an excellent job. She’s very invested in Raleigh County.”
Starcher has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and chemistry education and a master’s in leadership studies from Marshall University. She also earned an educational specialist degree in supervisor of instruction and a doctorate of education in leadership studies also from Marshall.
Starcher started her education career in Putnam County in 1999 where she worked as a mathematics teacher at Hurricane High School for four years.
From 2002 to 2007 she worked for the West Virginia Department of Education before beginning a nine-year stint in Fayette County. While working there, Starcher was the assistant superintendent for eight years and interim superintendent for her final year in the county.
Since 2015, Starcher has worked for Raleigh County Schools as the assistant superintendent.
Ford said he was also swayed by Starcher’s extensive resume.
“She’s been in Raleigh County, vested her time and energy in Raleigh County for seven years,” Ford said. “She’s done everything. So you’re not going to need a lot of training for her to be a superintendent.”
Several district staff members in attendance at Friday’s board meeting let out a cheer and a round of applause after it was decided that Starcher would be the next superintendent. Starchers said it’s nice to know that she has their support.
“It’s heartwarming,” she said. “It’s an incredible feeling ... Like I said, I’ve been here for seven and a half years. I’ve formed a lot of relationships, and I look forward to expanding those.”
