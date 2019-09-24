Each year, thousands of tourists wind their way through the Appalachian Mountains and settle in Fayette County — where, for the duration of their stay, regardless of its length, they have the opportunity to call Adventures on the Gorge their home.
Born from four parent rafting companies in 2007, Adventures on the Gorge was established to create a vacation experience in a way that hadn’t yet been fully experienced.
Unlike other vacationing retreats, Adventures was established to be a world premiere adventure resort complete with not only exciting outdoor excursions that embrace the natural wonders that surround it but also a complete vacation package featuring five-star cabins, delicious meals and modern amenities.
PJ Stevenson, a 17-year raft guide veteran who now serves as the resort’s reservations director, said Adventures on the Gorge has a little something for everyone.
As it sits along the edge of the New River, one of the oldest rivers on the continent, Adventures on the Gorge hosts a variety of exciting opportunities such as rafting Class V rapids or zip-lining up to speeds of 65 mph, while also offering more “family-friendly” excursions, like exploring the landscape, paddling through novice rapids, horseback riding, biking, kids’ camps, cave tours, an aerial obstacle course and so much more.
“We have our larger adventures that appeal to a wide range of people, but we also have smaller adventures for groups that rafting or zip-lining may not appeal to, like school groups.
“We can offer them more educational adventures rather than regular ones,” Stevenson shared.
On its website, the resort expresses that while it is an “adventure resort,” it is also a vacationing paradise where visitors can escape the struggles and worries of the real world.
“…at the end of the day, it is also the place where you can come home to casual dining in an upscale environment with breathtaking views, drinks by the pool, five-star lodges (or camping), and quality time with the people who matter most — far from the stresses and screens that fill everyday life.”
While a significant number of individuals who visit the resort are residential, Stevenson said most of their visitors are from out of state, with Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, Michigan and Pennsylvania being the states with the most visitors.
International vacationers make up about only 5 percent of the total percentage of visitors, which ranges from 80,000 to 100,000 people per year.
According to Stevenson, out-of-country visitors “come and go with what is going on in the community at the time.”
During the World Scout Jamboree that took place in July, Adventures on the Gorge did see an increase in international visitation, but this fluctuation — which Stevenson states is normal and expected — displaced following the event.
Although Adventures has no issue drawing in visitors, the resort will offer occasional promotions and discounts to encourage more people to experience the fun for themselves.
“We generally run different specials throughout the year to fill in gaps where we need to. Most can be found online, but we sometimes have specials that cannot be found on the website. These offers are usually more of a reward for special guests who have stayed with us previously.”
These “rewards” for returning guests might include a first look at specials before they are posted online or an extended promotional time.
General promotions include seasonal discounts such as holiday rafting specials and rafting season specials, pre-paid meal plans and lodging sales.
Adventures on the Gorge also offers everyday discounts to active duty military personnel, veterans, first responders, West Virginia residents, scout and youth groups, nonprofit groups, AAA members and AARP members.
As another way to highlight the vacation experience, the resort also offers package deals on its more venturesome activities such as rafting, zip-lining, rock climbing, rappelling, kayaking and mountain biking.
With its mountainside lodging, large conference center and venues overlooking the canyons of the river, Adventures on the Gorge also hosts more serene events including weddings, parties and business meetings.
“We have something that everyone can enjoy… we are a one-stop shop,” Stevenson said of the resort’s appeal. “There’s definitely also a little bit of a word of mouth draw here. People hear about us from their friends, family and co-workers and then they want to come and experience it for themselves...”
After over a decade of business, Adventures on the Gorge continues to draw visitors into the heart of the Mountain State with its adrenaline-inducing adventures, tranquil environment and spirited staff, making it one of West Virginia’s largest tourist attractions.
“Adventures on the Gorge is made up of outdoor enthusiasts, adrenaline junkies, and nature lovers. We are explorers, innovators, and boundary-pushers. We are climbers, bikers, hikers, and paddlers. We come from different backgrounds, have different strengths, and pursue different dreams, but there is one thing we all have in common — a passion to experience and share this wild, wonderful corner of West Virginia that we call home.”