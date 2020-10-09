Independence High School students will learn remotely, beginning Monday, Oct. 12, until Tuesday, Oct. 20, after Raleigh County Health Department confirmed a positive case of Covid at the high school, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said Friday.
Principal Shawn Hawkins notified parents on Friday afternoon of the decision.
Price said there was only one confirmed case on Friday.
Students whose last names begin with A through K will return on Oct. 20. Raleigh Schools will make an announcement if the return date changes, Price said.
"Stay tuned, because we will keep people up to date if things change," said Price. "If nobody hears anything different, that's what we're doing."
Independence High students who attend Academy of Careers and Technology (ACT) may continue going to school, if county health officials have not notified them to quarantine, said Price.
The SAT will be administered at Independence High on Wednesday as planned. Independence High seniors who are not on quarantine and who are already signed up for the SAT may take it as planned.
An Oct. 9 football game between Independence and Midland Trail High was postponed by Independence administrators, Price said. Price said announcements for any postponement of sporting events next week will be made next week.
Independence joins two other Raleigh County schools on the sidelines Friday. Shady Springs and Liberty also will not be playing football games because of Covid concerns.
Woodrow Wilson High School is still slated to play Huntington on Friday.
The Independence sports teams were not under quarantine on Friday.
"Kids (athletes) obviously can't participate if they're quarantined," he said. "At this time, we don't have any total teams quarantined, so, at this time, those events would be scheduled unless they would cancel at the school level."