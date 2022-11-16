Crew members are laying down 96 panels for the 2000 square foot rink that will be open starting Friday, Nov. 18.
The ice-skating rink returns to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum for two weeks with hours of operation, Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets to skate are $7.50 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 15. The price includes skate rentals. Tickets can be purchased inside the Rahall Company Store at the Mine complex.
