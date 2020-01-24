John Lovelace, 57, recalls the events leading up to his liver transplant and shares the struggles, but also the blessings, of his life post-surgery.
“The liver transplant happened suddenly, it wasn’t something that was brought on overtime,” Lovelace began. “I was feeling bad all the time and just sluggish, but I never dreamed the problem would be what it was...”
Lovelace, who was born in Alexander, Va., moved to the small town of War, West Virginia when he was only four-years-old.
“My dad was in the Navy and when he got out we moved back to West Virginia. This is where my dad was from. This is where I was raised.”
He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in the spring of 1981 and was already working at a local supermarket as a bagboy.
“I had to have my dad sign a work permit so I could work,” he chuckled. “I was a typical boy. I enjoyed working and I also enjoyed working on and fixing up older model cars. I did everything that a lot of normal guys do. I played baseball, basketball and football where it was neighborhood against neighborhood. I played hard and took pride in that.”
Soon after graduating high school, he went to work for the turnpike where he would run the snowplows alongside his father, who retired from the turnpike years later.
In 1996 Lovelace, married his wife, Lisa. The two now live in Beckley where Lisa works at the Military Entrance Processing Station.
In the early 2000s, Lovelace discovered his passion for fire-fighting.
“I stopped at the department one day to look at the trucks. In the jobs I had before I was always a truck driver and I just liked to look at them. The guy I talked to there at the department made it sound so interesting and I knew it was something I wanted to do. For 18 years I’ve stuck with it. There have been times that I’ve been out of it, but I’ve always come back.”
Lovelace was working as the assistant fire chief at the Pax Fire Department the day his doctor gave him the news that his life was about to change forever.
“I just wasn’t feeling good, so I went to see my regular doctor, who sent me to a cardiologist. He had me do a stress test and in the middle of it he stopped me. He wouldn’t tell me what was going on, only that he saw something he didn’t like, and he wanted me to go back to my regular doctor. I had no clue what was going on or what he was thinking.”
According to Lovelace, the cardiologist saw a number on one of the tests that led him to believe there was something wrong with Lovelace’s liver.
He returned to his primary physicians who ran further tests and urged him to seek help from a specialist. This was in the last few months of 2016.
“My wife found Duke, which is the number one liver place in the country.”
Since Duke University Hospital was only a three-and-a-half-hour drive, Lovelace felt that that was the place for him to go.
“When we went down there, we saw the head of the whole liver department, Dr. Berg. He knows everything there is about livers. I don’t know how I was lucky enough to be able to see him, but he was very respected in the hospital and when he said something people snapped straight.”
After running more tests, Dr. Berg came to diagnose him with non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver.
“He said ‘Your liver is bad. You need a transplant immediately.’ We just sat there with our mouths open and I thought ‘How did we not see this coming?’ “
In 2017, Lovelace had to attend appointments every month to ensure he had health clearance to be put on the transplant list. When it was time for him to get clearance from the cardiologist, the doctor found four arteries that were far past the stage of needing stents.
In April 2017, before he could even be placed on the liver transplant list, Lovelace had to undergo a stent placement procedure.
In the fall of that same year, he was finally able to receive complete medical clearance and was put on the transplant list.
“Two or three weeks of being on the list, at 3 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2017, Duke University Hospital called with a new liver,” Lisa said.
The couple arrived at Duke at 9:30 p.m. where Lovelace went to “short stay” until 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 7. After running several tests to guarantee he was healthy enough for surgery, the word was given, and Lovelace was sent into pre-op where he waited for his operation.
“Never once did I get nervous about the whole thing,” he said regarding the day of his transplant. “I put my trust in God, I prayed about it and I just had a peace come over me. As things progressed that morning the family came in to say their goodbyes. Everyone was upset and crying and I just said ‘Don’t worry. I’m going to be fine.’ “
After nearly 10 hours on the operating table, he was transferred to a room in recovery with a fully functional liver.
It seemed as if all was well, but according to Lovelace, God had a different plan.
“When I woke up in recovery, I was having a lot of problems. I couldn’t talk, so they had to put a trach in, I caught pneumonia, and I just started having more and more problems. I ended up catching delirium and I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy.”
Because of the extent of his problems, Lovelace was moved to intensive care where he spent the next 45 days.
“I spent Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and Valentine’s Day in intensive care. When I finally started coming out of the delirium all I could see was all the IVs and feeding tubes and crazy stuff like that.”
Once the trach was removed and Lovelace could speak again, he met with the surgeon to discuss his transplant.
“He brought pictures of my old liver and it was completely destroyed, but then he showed me a picture of my new liver before they stitched me back up and it was a big difference. He told me that if I had waited two more days for the transplant, I wouldn’t have made it and that just made me even more thankful. I knew I had a long road to recovery, but I just wanted to come home — that’s all I wanted to do.”
While he was released from intensive care, his battle was still far from over.
According to Lovelace, when the transplant was being done, the surgeon cut the donated liver’s bile duct too short, which left them having to stretch it during surgery to connect it to the end of his bile duct. Stretching the duct caused it to narrow and eventually caused a blockage.
“They did five surgeries to put in stints to open the duct so it would stop collapsing. On the last one, they tried an experimental procedure and it solved the problem. I’m slowly recovering. I couldn’t have made it without Lisa. There were times when I wasn’t allowed to walk, I couldn’t use my arms, I was hooked up to a bunch of tubes, and I couldn’t raise my head. I couldn’t do the normal things you do without thinking. Lisa was right there the whole time. She slept right there beside me and took care of me. Anything I needed she helped me with.”
While the last few years have been a challenge for Lovelace, he says that he is now better for it.
“I have been a Christian all my life, but I always felt like I really wasn’t living my life how I should be living or how He wanted me to live it. All of this woke my eyes up. I asked Him to take care of everything and He did. I’m a different person now and I am very happy about that.”
In order to live a normal life post-surgery, Lovelace has to have bloodwork done every two weeks so the doctors can see whether or not his medication needs to be adjusted.
“They look at my liver enzymes to make sure everything adds up. We have had to go to Duke on several occasions just because the numbers weren’t right.”
Along with the routine bloodwork, he will have to take anti-rejection medicine for the rest of his life to make sure the donated liver continues to be compatible with his body.
“I have been asked a lot of times if I would change what happened to me and I really have trouble answering that question,” he said.
“I would have definitely taken better care of myself before all of this happened, but at the same time, I enjoy my life now … I keep a picture on my phone of me in the hospital. I keep it so I can look at it when I am having a bad day so I can say ‘Look at where you were. You have it good right now. Keep going.’ I’m still not the person I used to be, by any means, but I’m better.”
After his transplant, Lovelace returned to the Pax Fire Department as a captain. He is very active in the department and tries to go out on as many calls as he is able. Aside from volunteering at the fire department, Lovelace loves to sing at his church, hunt, clean his cars, cut his grass, sit out on his deck and just enjoy the simple things of life.
John and Lisa will be celebrating their 24th marriage anniversary in May.