Huse Memorial Park & Mausoleum in Fayetteville is joining the effort of more than 1,600 participating location across the country to support the mission to remember, honor and teach as an official location for 2019 Wreaths Across America.
This is the first year that the cemetery will participate in this national event.
The goal of wreaths has been met for Huse Memorial Park & Mausoleum with the community joining together to raise funds to place approximately 680 wreaths, one for each of the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there.
The effort was to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of the country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.
Huse Memorial Park & Mausoleum, 124 Park Drive, Fayetteville, will hold a brief ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14, at noon, immediately followed by placement of all 680 wreaths honoring local heroes.