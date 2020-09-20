RALEIGH, N.C. — Hurricane Teddy was bringing dangerous conditions to the North Carolina coast Sunday as it tracked through the Atlantic, forecasters say.
The storm was located about 300 miles south-southeast of Bermuda and was moving northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said at 11 a.m. EDT Sunday. Its current track doesn't show it making landfall in the United States as it heads toward Canada.
But "large swells" are impacting the East Coast of the United States, including North Carolina, forecasters say.
Strong rip currents, large breaking waves, coastal flooding and ocean over wash are all expected Sunday and "into this week," the NWS's Wilmington office tweeted Sunday.
"Please use extra caution if heading to the beach, the tweet says.
The ocean was already washing over parts of the Outer Banks Sunday morning, prompting portions of N.C. 12 to close, the NWS's Newport/Morehead office says. Water levels are expected to continue rising.
Additionally, the passenger ferry that runs between Harkers Island and Beaufort will halt this weekend, officials announced Friday, according to McClatchy News.
"No swimming" flags are also posted on some area beaches. Waves could reach between 8 and 12 feet north of Cape Hatteras, the NWS says.
"The ocean is demanding respect today," the NWS tweeted.
Dangerous conditions are expected to continue into this week.
The northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island are under a coastal flood warning until 2 p.m. Monday, a high surf advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Two to 4 feet of flooding are possible and breaking waves could reach between 8 and 12 feet, forecasters say.
Coastal Onslow and West Carteret counties are under a coastal flood advisory until 8 p.m. Monday and a high surf advisory until 8 a.m. Tuesday, the NWS says. Between 1 and 2 feet of inundation are possible.
"Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses," the weather service says. "Numerous road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water."
East Carteret and Ocracoke Island are under a coastal flood advisory until 8 p.m. Monday and a high surf advisory until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Between 1 and 3 feet of inundation are possible and waves could reach between 6 and 8 feet in the surf zone, forecasters say.
The NWS's Wilmington office also issued a coastal flood advisory in effect until 2 p.m. Monday, a high surf advisory until 2 p.m. Tuesday for coastal Pender and New Hanover counties. A beach hazards statement and high rip current risk are in effect Sunday.
Breaking waves could reach 8 feet and 1 to 2 feet of inundation are possible in "low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways," the weather service says.
Along the coast, forecasters recommend allowing extra time for travel due to potential road closures.
"Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property," the weather service says.
North/northeast winds are expected to persist until Tuesday along the coast.
The impacts come just days after remnants of Hurricane Sally brought "widespread flooding" to the North Carolina coast, McClatchy News previously reported.
