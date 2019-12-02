Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.