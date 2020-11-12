Hunter education classes are being planned in two local counties.
Greenbrier County — Nov. 16, 17, 18 at James Chapel United Methodist Church, 710 Shoestring Trail, Crawley. The class is 6-9:30 p.m. each evening and participants must attend all three evenings.
Summers County — Nov. 21, 22 at Pipestem State Park, 3405 Pipestem Drive. The class is Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. and participants must attend both days.
You must be at least 10-years-old to attend the class. Anyone 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The class is 10 hours.
To register visit www.register-ed.com