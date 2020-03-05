The Register-Herald and the Humane Society of Raleigh County will host the seventh annual Hunks in Heels event at the Beckley Moose Lodge, located at 410 New River Drive in Beckley, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 13,
Every year, The Register-Herald partners with an organization to put on the Hunks in Heels event to raise money for outstanding causes.
This year, the event’s official title is Hunks in Heels “Fur” Real 2020 and Candance Nelson, Newspapers in Education (NIE) Coordinator and Sales and Marketing Manager, says the name is meant to highlight the newspaper’s collaboration with the shelter.
“The Humane Society of Raleigh County Strives to improve the lives of the homeless and unwanted animals in our county,” states the event’s details on the Hunks in Heels Facebook page. “They provide essential and sometimes lifesaving vet care, food, shelter and loving care from shelter employees.”
Nelson, who describes NIE as an educational program that approves community awareness and literacy by providing southern West Virginia classrooms with newspapers that can be used for learning, says the event’s proceeds will be split evenly.
Since its inception, Hunks in Heels has raised over $250,000.
President of the Humane Society of Raleigh County, Nancy Johnson, hopes the fundraiser will be successful for both parties involved, but says, in the end, every little bit helps.
“We are very excited and really happy to be a part of the fundraiser this year. Our fundraisers always do well, but I always say whether we make $5000 or $5, it’s money we didn’t have.”
Johnson is hoping the fundraiser will give the shelter as an extra cushion, so they do not get behind on expenses, and states the money raised from this year’s Hunks in Heels will go towards operating costs, vetting costs and “wherever they need it to go most.”
Hunks in Heels is no stranger to the people of Beckley, many of whom anxiously wait for the event each year.
During the show, different men from all walks of life and with various professions will put on a pair of women’s high heels and strut their stuff for the crowd.
“Traditionally men don’t walk in heels, so it is funny to see them try to navigate with them on,” Nelson shared.
While seeing very masculine figures struggle to wear high heels is entertaining, the event also serves a symbolic platform to encourage people to think of what it is like to walk in someone else’s shoes.
Following the hunks’ walk and introductions, the men will team up for the finale: a group-on-group lip sync battle, the winner of which will be voted on by the crowd.
There will also be smaller activities and events occurring throughout the evening to keep the crowd entertained, one of which will be awards that will be handed out to the hunks who win in the different categories of Best Shoe, Best Swag, Best Legs, Mr. Congeniality and others.
As part of the fundraiser, the men participating were asked to raise money individually in the time leading up to the event. The 18 hunks, two of which are Junior Hunks, had the opportunity to solicit different businesses as well as friends and family to sell sponsorships, “Friends of a Hunk” calendars and more.
Each dollar the men raise translates into one vote and the hunk who receives the most overall votes will be awarded this year’s Mr. Hunks in Heels.
Nelson shared that the fundraiser will feature a wide variety of hunks, from construction workers, to doctors, mixed martial arts fighters, elementary and high school students and everything in between.
“They will all bring something different and exciting to the event,” she said.
Jamie Lefler, mother and aunt to this year’s Junior Hunks, said it didn’t take much to convince her son Maverick Davis, 7, and nephew Jayden Straughn, 16, to participate.
“They are both animal lovers and they are both in school and value education, so they wanted to help on both sides.”
Lefler continued saying the pair of cousins has been fundraising in every aspect that they can from hosting spirit nights to selling candy grams.
Davis attends first grade at Daniels Elementary and Straughn is finishing up his sophomore year at Shady Spring High School.
Matt Hilliard, a physician assistant who currently works as a Primary Care Provider for American veterans, will also be participating in the show alongside his 3-year-old Boston Terrier, Rocky (The Rock) — known to many of Hilliard’s friends as one of the “Boston Bone Heads.”
The other “bonehead” is Rocky’s sister Pancake, who is also a Boston Terrier. The duo has their own Instagram profile under the handle #bostonboneheads where the Hilliards post pictures of their adventures.
Hilliard, who was nominated by a close friend, says Rocky will be in his element for the fundraiser.
“Rocky is a good boy … he loves attention. I plan to work him into our performance and have him interact with the crowd as much as possible.”
“I really want to help raise awareness about what each of these organizations has done for our children and our community,” Hilliard shared, adding that he hopes his work as a medical provider will gain him the recognition of people who are willing to donate to both NIE and the HSRC.
“The NIE and HSRC organizations are phenomenal and both really mean a lot to me. It’s a win-win situation. Through everyone’s generous donations we can help continue to find these programs.”
Another one of this year’s hunks, Cody Reedy of Reedy Construction, will be following in his father’s footsteps — literally.
Reedy mentioned that his father, Kevin Reedy, participated in Hunks in Heels several years back and his participation is one of the reasons Reedy decided to be a part of the fundraiser this year.
He shared that another driving factor that led him to join in on the event was his love to give back to the community.
“I’m a middle school basketball coach, so anything to help the kids and teachers. I’m game to step in and do my part. I also have a soft spot for animals, so with this helping the Humane Society it was the icing on the cake for me!”
While Reedy is excited to spend an evening raising money for a good cause, he is a little nervous to be doing so in women’s shoes.
“I cannot walk in heels very well and never have participated in an event like this. I’m used to being in front of a crowd…but this is a whole new ball game for me. I’m hoping that we have a successful event and that we can raise more money than any group before! At the end of the day, it’s all about the charity!”
Tickets for Hunks in Heels ‘Fur” Real can only be purchased before the night of the event and will not be sold at the door due to a limited amount of seating.
The tickets can be purchased for $40 and are available at The Register-Herald Circulation Department- located at 801 North Kanawha Drive in Beckley- from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling Carla Nelson at 304-255-6498.
The ticket includes heavy appetizers catered by the Corner Gas and Grill in Mount Hope, a selection of fruits and vegetables donated by Crook Brothers Produce, and desserts featuring the work of local cake artist Mackenzie Bowman, owner of Kenzie’s Cakes.
Jeremy Morris from Live Wire Entertainment will be providing the evening’s music while Danny Kincaid will act as show coordinator and MC, alongside Jennifer Farley.
Each year, the Hunks and Heels stage design is provided by John Fannery from Stagecoach Salon in Sophia.
“It is worth coming to the show just to see his stage design,” Nelson praised. “The guys are the show, but behind them is the visual point of the whole night.”
“This is always a family-friendly, fun event and we just want to encourage everyone to come and support Newspapers in Education and the Humane Society of Raleigh County.”
For more information, visit the Hunks in Heels “Fur” Real Facebook page or call 304-255-6498.