During a regular meeting Wednesday night, the Beckley Human Rights Commission voted to support the efforts being made by the Raleigh County Substance Use Prevention Coalition to train community members in administering naloxone.
Naloxone is a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose.
Shane Pierce, a volunteer with the Prevention Coalition, informed commissioners that two free naloxone training classes would be offered in the coming weeks with the purpose of providing people with the knowledge of how to administer naloxone.
The first will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging. The second will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Beckley.
Pierce said both of the free training classes with take roughly an hour and be taught by Dr. Robert Hayes. Upon completion of the training, each participant will also be given a naloxone rescue kit.
Danielle Stewart, chairperson of the Human Rights Commission, said she felt the training was an important initiative for the commission to support and also planned on attending one of the trainings.
“One of the primary goals of the Human Rights Commission is to promote unity within the community,” she said. “We realize that there is a drug epidemic happening in or community and we feel that it is one of our roles to help in any way we can provide serves for that population. . . I also think it is so important for any public business or organization to have that training because you never know when you are going to be in a situation where you could save a life.”
In support of the commission’s decision, Commissioner Kelly Elkins added that substance abuse is recognized under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) as a disability and as such deserve the support of the commission.
“We are dealing with a marginalized community which is recognized under the ADA as a disability,” she said.
While anyone is welcome to attend, Pierce said they are focusing on attracting individuals who are involved in the service or retail industry.
“I understand that it’s controversial, but I really don’t see an argument against it,” he said. “There is a need in our community, there are people who are at risk and the reality is it’s our responsibility to support them in this time that they potential need us to be there for them.”
He added that it means a great deal to have the support of the Human Rights Commission.
“It helps people who are in these situations to know that it’s not just one or two people supporting them in their time of need, it’s an organization and a partnership from all over the community,” he said.
During the November commission meeting, Pierce was nominated to fill a vacant seat on the commission; however, his appointment has yet to be voted on by the Beckley City Council.
Stewart said she hopes that will take place at the council meeting scheduled for next week.
In other business, commissioners discussed possible activities and outreach possibilities for 2020.
Commissioner Robert Dunlap brought up the possibility of doing something for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed every year on the third Monday of January.
Dunlap tossed out the idea of renaming a street in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. or having some type of parade of remembrance ceremony.
Stewart said she thought Dunlap’s idea would be a great initiative to tackle next year and she would look into to the possibility of making them happen.
The Beckley Human Rights Commission meets regularly on the first Wednesday of the month. However, Stewart said the commission will not meet in January.