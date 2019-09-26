SKYGUSTY — Human remains have been discovered in the Skygusty area of McDowell County, State Police officials said Thursday.
Sgt. C.K. McKenzie, commander of the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment, said the remains were found on Tuesday evening.
Neither the age or gender of the victim is being released at this time, McKenzie said.
First Sgt. J.K. Cooper, district commander of the Welch and Princeton detachments, said State Police officials received information that led them to the discovery of the buried remains.
Officials said the remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
McKenzie said the remains are not related to other human remains found in the Berwind Lake area of McDowell County earlier this year, nor is the case related to additional human remains found in Mercer County in June.
“This is not connected to anything else that’s been found in Mercer or McDowell,” McKenzie said.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com