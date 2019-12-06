Huggins to attend Spirit of Beckley Dinner

West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins will be at the 32nd annual YMCA of Southern West Virginia's Spirit of Beckley Dinner on Monday, Dec. 9 to honor Little General Stores' Greg Darby and Cory Beasley, recipients of the 2019 Spirit of Beckley award.
Since November, community members have been asking for donations to meet a $125,000 goal in honor of Darby and Beasley and their company, Little General. Spirit of Beckley is the largest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit YMCA.
On Monday, guests at the dinner will learn how much money has been given for YMCA youth programs.
"The event will see the finish to the work started just a month ago by almost 150 volunteers who went out into the community to raise funds," said YMCA CEO Jay Rist.
Little General Stores was a recipient of the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce's Community Service Award in April 2018 for service to the community.
Little General spokesman, 28th Spirit of Beckley Award winner and campaign co-chair for the YMCA Spirit of Beckley Dinner Charlie Houck will introduce Huggins.
Houck, who is well-known for his gift of gab and storytelling, said Wednesday that he would like an opportunity to introduce Huggins, a friend of Darby's, to Spirit of Beckley guests.
The last time he introduced Huggins, Houck reported, the coach remarked that it was the worst introduction he had ever been given.
Houck said that, if given the opportunity, he will give a proper introduction of Huggins to the Spirit of Beckley crowd.
Co-chair Jim Sheatsley will also be at the dinner.
A reception will start at 6 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, with the dinner following at 7 p.m.