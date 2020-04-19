Concord University announced Wednesday the appointment of Dr. Edward Wright Huffstetler as provost and vice president for academic affairs. He is scheduled to begin July 1.
According to Concord officials, Huffstetler’s experience in higher education spans more than three decades, having served in both administrative and teaching roles. Prior to his appointment at Concord, his most recent position has been serving as dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa. He has also served the school as a professor of English.
Huffstetler’s administrative experience has focused on a range of areas including curriculum, faculty and staff, administration, assessment and accreditation, and special programs and outreach activities.
“Dr. Huffstetler has demonstrated a commitment to helping bring out the best in people, whether faculty, staff, or students,” said Daniel Fitzpatrick, vice president of operations and COO. “As the go-to dean, he was known for crafting strong, collaborative relationships, which will make him a strong addition to the CU team.”
Huffstetler has also served as associate dean for academic affairs and professor of English at Bridgewater College as well as in other positions for the Bridgewater, Va., school. Additionally, he has taught at James Madison University and at Kirkwood Community College.
He has been honored with the Ben and Janice Wade Award for Excellence in Teaching; the Daniel C. Flory Grant for the Humanities; the Coker University Outstanding Young Alumni Award; and the Distinguished Poet Award from Sparrowgrass Poetry Forum.
Concord officials also reported Huffstetler has a number of scholarly and administrative presentations to his credit along with an array of publications. His writing has appeared in peer-reviewed journals, reference materials and book reviews. A published author, his work includes poetry, short fiction, and several books.
