HRC to notify school board that local ordinance protects black hairstyles

Following in the footsteps of other mid-Atlantic cities, the City of Beckley is taking steps to protect citizens whose hair is not flat and straight, after state lawmakers failed to pass a so-called CROWN Act bill to ban discrimination against black hairstyles during the last legislative session.
Human Rights Commission member and local attorney Robert Dunlap will also provide notice of the measure to Raleigh County Board of Education members during the next BOE meeting.
CROWN is an acronym for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. A few states, including California, New York, New Jersey and Virginia, have passed laws to bar discrimination in school and at work against those who wear hairstyles of a certain race or ethnicity.
State lawmakers heard from Tarsha Green, a member of the city Human Rights Council, this past legislative session. Green pushed legislators to pass a bill by Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, that aimed to protect black hairstyles statewide, but the bill (HB 4508) ultimately failed to get support in the Senate.
Beckley Human Rights Commission (HRC) voted at its most recent meeting, earlier this month, to interpret existing state nondiscrimination policy to include hairstyles as part of racial discrimination, HRC Chair Danielle Stewart said Sunday.
"At the last HRC meeting, we discussed and decided that hair discrimination is part of racial discrimination," Stewart said. "Our two lawyers are drafting our response now and checking to make sure all the legalese is correct before we run off with it."
There are two attorneys on the HRC, Robert Dunlap and Marie Bechtel.
Dunalp said Monday that HRC strongly supports a measure to protect the rights of black residents, including not to be forced to wear hairstyles that work better with Caucasian or Asian hair texture.
"We believe protection of hairstyles is already included in our protections," said Dunlap. "I really don't think it's even a broad reading of that (code), considering the steps taken toward the students are not steps that really affect any other groups of persons but are directed specifically at students of color, with ethnically diverse hair.
"It's problematic when you can say that something as fundamental as the way the Lord made the hair grow out of your head, naturally, is wrong," he said.
Although West Virginia has a 93 percent white population and blacks make up four percent of the state population, Beckley has a 22 percent black population, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
"It's important to remember that, in Beckley, we do have a larger minority population because, in small part, persons of minorities know they can come and live in Beckley, and it is more inclusive than if they lived in less progressive communities," he said. "We do have protections for Hispanic persons, persons who are Jewish, protections for the LGBTQ communities.
"What we find is, in cities all over the country, our local governments understand that you can add more protections for our citizens through local ordinances, local enactments, even more so than the state protects its people," he said. "Just like the state can enact more protections than the federal government can."
Dunlap, as a HRC representative, will appear at the March 24 meeting of the Raleigh County Board of Education to notify BOE members that hair discrimination is interpreted as a civil rights violation within city limits. He said he has spoken with Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price about the matter.
Green said in February that Woodrow Wilson High School, with a 19 percent black student population, does not require faculty and staff to undergo diversity training, which is routine in most urban schools which serve a diverse population.
Her son, Matthew Moore, was required by a coach to take out his dreadlocks to play basketball. When he removed the "dreads," he was ousted from the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JRTOC) because his natural hair was no longer neat enough to meet the JROTC requirements.
The U.S. Army does not permit discrimination based on dreadlocks.
The confusion over policy sends a mixed message and places a specific burden on people of color, whose hair texture is different than that of white students' hair and requires additional cost, time and effort to style. Braids and dreadlocks work well with black hair texture.
Dunlap said Monday that HRC is willing to offer diversity training to any local school to avoid confusion over race issues.
He said Beckley schools which discriminate against hairstyles associated with a particular race or ethnicity could face legal challenges under existing city code.
"If schools continue to interpret policies in a way that disparately affects a racial minority, including what I believe is happening with respect to ethnic hairstyles, they open themselves up to a level of liabilities they may not appreciate," he explained.
According to Dunlap, discrimination takes many forms.
"The HRC is very vigilant about protecting all protected classes and minorities," he said. "Discrimination takes many different forms.
"When you can't outright use a racial slur, you find a word that communicates the same intent. Maybe it's 'thug,'" he said. "You find an employee you want to get rid of, and you claim their hair is not kept and clean, when, in fact, that hair is more maintained, has more care, more purpose that goes into it.
"Either you simply don't understand a person of another ethnicity's hair or, worse said, it's an opportunity for you to enact discriminatory intent through an arbitrary policy that has been enforced, or non-enforced."