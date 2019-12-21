washington — Along with last week's roll call votes, the House passed the Small Airport Mothers' Rooms Act (H.R. 3362), to require small hub airports to construct areas for nursing mothers; the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act (H.R. 4998), to prohibit certain federal loans, grants, and subsidies from being used to purchase communications equipment or services posing national security risks; the Mapping Accuracy Promotes Services Act (H.R. 4227), to prohibit the submission to the Federal Communications Commission of broadband internet access service coverage information or data for the purposes of compiling an inaccurate broadband coverage map; and the Banning Smoking on Amtrak Act (H.R. 2726), to prohibit smoking on Amtrak trains.
The Senate also passed the Combating Global Corruption Act (S. 1309), to identify and combat corruption in countries, to establish a tiered system of countries with respect to levels of corruption by their governments and their efforts to combat such corruption, and to assess U.S. assistance to designated countries in order to advance anti-corruption efforts in those countries and better serve U.S. taxpayers.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1: BENEFITS FOR NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS: The House passed the Identifying Barriers and Best Practices Study Act (H.R. 4183), to require a Government Accountability Office report on disability and pension benefits that the Department of Veterans Affairs provides to members of the National Guard and reserve components of the military. The vote, on Dec. 17, was 408 yeas to 1 nay.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), McKinley R-WV (1st), Miller R-WV (3rd)
House Vote 2: MEDICAL CARE FOR VETERANS: The House passed the Improving Confidence in Veterans' Care Act (H.R. 3530), to require the Department of Veterans Affairs to better enforce its policies on licensing requirements for doctors and other medical personnel who care for veterans. The vote, on Dec. 17, was 409 yeas to 1 nay.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), McKinley R-WV (1st), Miller R-WV (3rd)
House Vote 3: DISASTER RECOVERY FUNDS: The House passed the Hazard Eligibility and Local Projects Act (H.R. 2548), sponsored by Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Texas, to authorize local governments that are seeking federal government aid under a hazard mitigation assistance program to also receive aid for certain projects already in progress. Fletcher said that remedying the current inability for local governments to get reimbursement for costs they incur before receiving the aid will allow them "to respond more quickly to the needs of their community and to plan disaster mitigation more efficiently and effectively." The vote, on Dec. 17, was 409 yeas to 7 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), McKinley R-WV (1st), Miller R-WV (3rd)
House Vote 4: 2020 GOVERNMENT SPENDING: The House concurred in the Senate amendment to the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 1865), to provide about $540 billion of fiscal 2020 appropriations for numerous discretionary federal government agencies. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the health care elements of the bill lay "the groundwork for further progress to end the financial catastrophe of surprise billing, to lower prescription drug costs, and to extend robust funding for key health initiatives." The vote, on Dec. 17, was 297 yeas to 120 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), McKinley R-WV (1st), Miller R-WV (3rd)
House Vote 5: 2020 MILITARY SPENDING: The House concurred in the Senate amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 1158), to appropriate $695 billion for military spending, including military construction programs and Energy Department military-related spending, in fiscal 2020, as well as spending by the Homeland Security Department and several other government agencies. The vote, on Dec. 17, was 280 yeas to 138 nays.
NAYS: Mooney R-WV (2nd)
YEAS: McKinley R-WV (1st), Miller R-WV (3rd)
House Vote 6: IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATION: The House approved a motion to table H. Res. 770, sponsored by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., that would have disapproved of the manner in which the chairs of the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees have run the President Trump impeachment inquiry. The resolution was not debated on the House floor. The vote to table, on Dec. 18, was 226 yeas to 191 nays.
NAYS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), McKinley R-WV (1st), Miller R-WV (3rd)
House Vote 7: IMPEACHMENT RESOLUTION: The House agreed to article one of H. Res. 755, sponsored by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., under which President Trump was impeached for allegedly abusing the powers of the presidency, namely by asking Ukraine's government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for receiving aid from the U.S. Nadler said Trump "has shown us he will continue to put his selfish interests above the good of the country" and thereby corrupt the 2020 election if he is not removed from office beforehand. An opponent, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., said "there is zero direct evidence in the record of these proceedings to show that President Trump engaged in any abuse of power," making the allegation dependent on hearsay, speculation, and conjecture. The vote, on Dec. 18, was 230 yeas to 197 nays, with one voting present.
NAYS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), McKinley R-WV (1st), Miller R-WV (3rd)
House Vote 8: SECOND IMPEACHMENT ARTICLE: The House agreed to article two of H. Res. 755, sponsored by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., under which President Trump was impeached for allegedly obstructing Congress by defying House subpoenas issued to the executive branch during its impeachment inquiry. Nadler said: "Within our system of checks and balances, the president may not decide for himself what constitutes a valid impeachment inquiry, nor may he ignore lawful subpoenas or direct others to do so." An opponent, Rep. James Sensenbrenner Jr., R-Wis., said the obstruction article "basically says that, unless the president gives us [the House] everything we want, when we want it, then he has committed an impeachable offense. That is a bunch of bunk." The vote, on Dec. 18, was 229 yeas to 198 nays, with one voting present.
NAYS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), McKinley R-WV (1st), Miller R-WV (3rd)
House Vote 9: INCOME TAX CHANGES: The House passed the Restoring Tax Fairness for States and Localities Act (H.R. 5377), sponsored by Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi, D-N.Y., to increase the top income tax rate to 39.6 percent starting in 2020, lower the dollar amount at which the new higher rate would take effect, and eliminate the $10,000 cap on the income tax deduction for state and local taxes in 2020 and 2021. Suozzi said the bill, by temporarily reversing the cap on deducting state and local taxes that was included in the 2017 tax bill, addressed the resulting unfair burden on state and local governments that have relied on the deduction for more than a century. An opponent, Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., said: "This bill would make our tax code more regressive. It would provide a huge tax benefit to the 1 percent. This benefit would increase income inequality." The vote, on Dec. 19, was 218 yeas to 206 nays.
NAYS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), McKinley R-WV (1st), Miller R-WV (3rd)
House Vote 10: TRADE PACT WITH MEXICO AND CANADA: The House passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act (H.R. 5430), sponsored by House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., to implement the trade agreement among the U.S., Mexico, and Canada that was preliminarily reached a year ago. Hoyer said changes made to the pact since its initial signing will help "ensure that its enforcement mechanisms are stronger, that it protects American workers, and that it will help lower prescription drug costs and improve access to medications." Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., said the pact failed to "overhaul the entrenched system in Mexico that denies workers their rights, keeps wages unconscionably low, and, consequently, incentivizes companies to ship jobs to Mexico." The vote, on Dec. 19, was 385 yeas to 41 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), McKinley R-WV (1st), Miller R-WV (3rd)
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: 2020 MILITARY BUDGET: The Senate agreed to the conference report with the House for the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 1790), to authorize military spending, including military construction programs and Energy Department military-related spending, in fiscal 2020. The vote, on Dec. 17, was 86 yeas to 8 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: OHIO DISTRICT JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Matthew W. McFarland as a judge on the U.S. district court for the southern district of Ohio. The vote, on Dec. 18, was 56 yeas to 38 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: 2020 GOVERNMENT SPENDING: The Senate concurred in the House amendment to the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 1865), to provide about $540 billion of fiscal 2020 appropriations for numerous discretionary federal government agencies. The vote, on Dec. 19, was 71 yeas to 23 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: NORTH DAKOTA DISTRICT JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Daniel Mack Traynor as a judge on the U.S. district court for the North Dakota district. The vote, on Dec. 19, was 51 yeas to 41 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV
YEAS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: NEW MEXICO DISTRICT JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Kea Whetzal Riggs as a judge on the U.S. district court for the New Mexico district. The vote, on Dec. 19, was unanimous with 94 yeas.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 6: PENNSYLVANIA DISTRICT JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Robert J. Colville as a judge on the U.S. district court for the western district of Pennsylvania. The vote, on Dec. 19, was 66 yeas to 27 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 7: NEW YORK DISTRICT JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Lewis J. Liman as a judge on the U.S. district court for the southern district of New York. The vote, on Dec. 19, was 64 yeas to 29 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 8: STATE DEPARTMENT DEPUTY: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Stephen E. Biegun as deputy secretary of state. Biegun was named U.S. special representative for North Korea in August 2018; previously, he was a senior lobbyist for Ford Motor and a national security adviser in the George W. Bush administration. The vote, on Dec. 19, was 90 yeas to 3 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 9: 2020 MILITARY SPENDING: The Senate concurred in the House amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 1158), to appropriate $695 billion for military spending, including military construction programs and Energy Department military-related spending, in fiscal 2020, as well as spending by the Homeland Security Department and several other government agencies. The vote, on Dec. 19, was 81 yeas to 11 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 10: FLORIDA DISTRICT JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Anuraag Singhal as a judge on the U.S. district court for the southern district of Florida. The vote, on Dec. 19, was 76 yeas to 17 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV