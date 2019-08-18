How they voted By Targeted News Service 2 hrs ago washington — With the Senate and House still in recess this past week, there were no votes. The two chambers are scheduled to remain in recess until September. Targeted News Service React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Recess Chamber Politics News Service Senate And House Week September LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Frances C. Lee Arnold Oliver Yost Sr. Theresa Plemmons Theresa Plemmons, age 58, of Beckley, WV, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV. Thomas Edward "Pete" Rule Delcie Fraley Booth Lowe NEWSLETTER WEEKLY POLL Background checks for commercial gun sales? Do you believe Congress should pass a bill that creates a background check for any and all commercial sales of guns? You voted: YES NO Vote View Results Back PODCAST Podcast: Saturday Morning Quarterbacks Jan 14, 2018 LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. TWITTER Follow @register_heraldTweets by Register_Herald