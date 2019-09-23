washington — Along with roll call votes this week, the House passed the Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth Act (H.R. 2211), to require the Consumer Product Safety Commission to promulgate a consumer product safety rule for free-standing clothing storage units to protect children from tip-over-related death or injury; the Nicholas and Zachary Burt Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act (H.R. 1618), to encourage states to require the installation of residential carbon monoxide detectors in homes; and the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act (H.R. 806), to require compliant flame mitigation devices to be used on portable fuel containers for flammable liquid fuels.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1: EXTENDING VA PROGRAMS: The House passed the Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act (H.R. 4285), sponsored by Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-N.Y., to extend through September 2020 various VA programs, including a real estate loan program and a reimbursement program for rural veterans’ travel expenses when they receive health care. The vote, Sept. 18, was 417 yeas to 1 nay.
NAYS: Mooney R-WV (2nd)
YEAS: McKinley R-WV (1st), Miller R-WV (3rd)
House Vote 2: CONTINUING APPROPRIATIONS: The House passed the Continuing Appropriations Act and Health Extenders Act (H.R. 4378), sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., to provide continuing appropriations through Nov. 21 for numerous federal government agencies, as well as funding extensions for health care, immigration, and other programs. Lowey said the extensions were needed to “avoid another government shutdown like the one that started late last year which caused real harm to our economy.” The vote, Sept. 19, was 301 yeas to 123 nays.
NAYS: Mooney R-WV (2nd)
YEAS: McKinley R-WV (1st), Miller R-WV (3rd)
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: AMBASSADOR TO U.A.E.: The Senate confirmed the nomination of John Rakolta Jr. as U.S. ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, cited Rakolta’s experience in running the multibillion-dollar Walbridge Aldinger construction company and community service record in Michigan. The vote, Sept. 17, was 63 yeas to 30 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICIAL: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Robert A. Destro as the State Department’s assistant secretary for democracy, human rights, and labor. Destro has been a law professor at the Catholic University of America and served on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Destro opposed LGBTQ equality and “a woman’s constitutional right to make her own health care decisions.” The vote, Sept. 18, was 49 yeas to 44 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV
YEAS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: TREASURY UNDERSECRETARY: The Senate approved the nomination of Brent James McIntosh as the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for international affairs. Formerly Treasury’s general counsel, he also worked in the George W. Bush administration. The vote, Sept. 18, was 54 yeas to 38 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: TREASURY GENERAL COUNSEL: The Senate confirmed Brian Callanan as general counsel for the Treasury Department. He had been Treasury’s deputy general counsel and was a Senate aide and private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C. The vote, Sept. 18, was 55 yeas to 39 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV