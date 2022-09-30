Washington — Here's a look at how West Virginia's U.S. senators voted over the previous week.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed, by voice vote, a resolution (S. Res. 753) urging the government of Brazil to ensure that the October 2022 elections are conducted in a free, fair, credible, transparent, and peaceful manner; and the Technological Hazards Preparedness and Training Act (S. 4166), to authorize preparedness programs to support communities containing technological hazards and emerging threats.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1:
APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has approved, upon reconsideration, the nomination of Arianna Freeman to be a judge on the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Freeman has been a federal community defender attorney in Philadelphia since 2009. A supporter, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., cited Freeman's "extensive legal experience, keen intellect, and dedication to the principles of fairness and equal justice." The vote, on Sept. 29, was 50 yeas to 47 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2:
CONTINUING APPROPRIATIONS: The Senate has passed the Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 6833), sponsored by Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., to provide continuing appropriations for government spending through Dec. 16, and add $12.3 billion of aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia, as well as increase funding for disaster response programs. The vote, on Sept. 29, was 72 yeas to 25 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3:
WORKER BENEFITS: The Senate has approved, upon reconsideration, the nomination of Lisa M. Gomez to be the Labor Department's Assistant Secretary for Employee Benefits Security. Gomez has, since 1994, been an employee benefits lawyer, most recently as a partner at a New York City law firm. A supporter, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Gomez would "fight to hold employers accountable to the law, ensure workers get the benefits they are owed, and protect families' financial security." The vote, on Sept. 29, was 49 yeas to 36 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
