Howard Wayne Samples, age 68, of Vero Beach, FL (formerly of Beckley, WV) passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Huntington, WV. Born on March 25, 1954, at Cranberry, WV, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Samples, Sr. and Margie Lucille (Gilkerson) Samples. He was also preceded in d…