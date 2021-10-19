Raleigh County Housing Authority Board of Directors will ask Raleigh Commission to appoint Mike Moore as the fifth and final member during the regular Raleigh Commission meeting on Tuesday morning, Housing Authority Chair Ron Hedrick said Monday night.
During a special meeting of the Housing Authority board on Monday, Hedrick and members Donita Marks, Sherrie Hunter and Kevin Reedy accepted Hedricks’ nomination of Moore, a local insurance agency owner, to the board.
Commission must approve the recommendation.
“He’s knowledgeable, a community pillar, well-known,” Hedrick said of Moore.
The board has been in upheaval over the past year.
Al members of the previous board had resigned by July, after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began an investigation into financial operations at the Raleigh Housing Authority in May.
The Housing Authority serves nine counties.
Housing Authority Executive Director Laquenta Lowe is currently on paid administrative leave, Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said earlier this month.
When the original board members resigned, the commission appointed Jeff Miller, Kevin Robinson and Greg Shupe to serve on the board.
Lowe has since filed a civil lawsuit against the Housing Authority board, which prompted the three new board members to resign. Tolliver emphasized the three were not named in Lowe’s suit.
On Oct. 6, the commission appointed Hunter and Reedy to the board.
During the Monday special meeting, Hedrick called an executive session so that Paul Ellis, a Charleston attorney who was recently hired as the board’s attorney, to update new board members on policies and procedures.
“We’ve got our job cut out for us, but it’s a worthy cause, to serve the public,” said Hedrick.
Hedrick is also president of the Raleigh County Veterans’ Museum, a board member of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and was responsible for attracting the upcoming Englo Global factory to Beckley and establishing a food bank service in Raleigh County.