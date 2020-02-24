The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Monday on a 61-38 vote a bill allowing home-school students to participate in public school sports and extracurriculars if they enroll in a public school virtual course.
The bill comes forward after the state Senate passed its "Tim Tebow Bill" a couple weeks ago. The bills are similar, but the House's version, HB 3127, does not include nonmember schools of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC), private schools or parochial school students like the Senate’s version. It also, technically, requires the home-school students to enroll in public schools on a virtual basis.
According to the House bill, for home-schooled students to be eligible for participation, they must meet the following criteria:
• Has demonstrated satisfactory evidence of academic progress for one year provided the student’s average test results on a standardized test are within or above the fourth stanine in all subject areas
• Is enrolled in at least one virtual instructional course per semester, consistent with the applicable virtual instruction policy of the county board in which the home-schooled student lives and the State Board
• Has not reached the age of 19 by Aug. 1 of the current school year
• Is an amateur who receives no compensation but participates solely for the educational, physical, mental and social benefits of the activity
• Agrees to comply with all disciplinary rules of the WVSSAC and the county board in which the home-schooled student lives
• Agrees to obey all rules of the WVSSAC governing awards, all-star games, parental consents, physical examinations and vaccinations applicable to all high school athletes.
The bill also states eligibility is limited to participation in interscholastic programs at the public secondary school serving the attendance zone in which the student lives provided the home-schooled students who leave a member school during the school year are subject to the same transfer protocols that apply to member-to-member transfers.
While many home-school parents have said they are for a bill allowing their children to participate in public school sports, enrolling in a virtual course is not a stipulation they are on board with. One main argument with this bill is when students enroll in a virtual course, they are counted in public school enrollment. However, Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, said he feels the bill is a step in the right direction.
"I've been working on this over the past 10 years, and over that time we've had many modifications to the bill," Ellington explained. "This is probably the best alternative we've had to include these students into the school system. This is an opportunity to bring the community together instead of divide it.
"Let the students participate, especially adolescents, to be a part of a team and have a purpose. In the long run it may improve or increase the number of students coming back into the public school system."
Del. Daryl Cowles, R-Morgan, also spoke in favor of the bill, calling it a good "Tim Tebow Bill."
"I think today we better understand student-centered education. For some students, the option to have a public education is just fine, but for others perhaps home-based education is best," Cowles said. "This opens the door for sports or extracurriculars. This would teach leadership, discipline, friendship, disappointment, all of that. It offers tremendous situational learning and teaching opportunities. That's what's offered through sports and extracurriculars and what would happen with this bill."
The House of Delegates ultimately voted to pass the bill, but it still must make its way through the Senate to be passed onto Gov. Jim Justice. The Senate's version has yet to make it to the House to be up for a vote.
