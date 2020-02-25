The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday allowing county boards of education to offer elective courses of instruction on the Bible.
The bill was passed on a 73-26 vote
A similar bill made it out of the Senate Judiciary Committee. It would allow county boards to offer the elective on any sacred text or comparative religion, not just the Bible. The Senate’s version of the bill will be up for a final reading Wednesday.
On Monday, delegates offered up an amendment which would have allowed the bill to mirror the Senate’s version, however delegates ultimately voted to keep the bill solely focused on the Bible. The bill is written to be taught as a history course, rather than a religious one.
During Tuesday’s floor session in the House, delegates expressed concern how to keep theology out of historic teachings.
Del. John Doyle, D-Jefferson, said he felt the bill should be defeated for two reasons — it being a violation of the state’s Constitution, and the message it may send to the rest of the country.
“I voted for this bill to come out of the education committee, and I did so hoping it could be broadened when it came out of there, and sadly it was not,” Doyle said. “The message that will be heard around the country is only Christians are welcome in West Virginia, and we must not send that message.”
Del. Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, a man of the Jewish faith, said he, too, felt it was unfortunate an amendment allowing the bill to include other sacred texts or comparative religions could not be passed. He said if it was, he would have been in full support of the bill.
“I think there are only good intentions behind this bill,” Hansen said. “But I think this will have an impact on Jewish kids, and other kids of other faiths. I understand the bill isn’t written with bad intent, but things happen, and kids could be made to feel like they’ve done something wrong.”
Hansen added that for better or for worse, he believes West Virginia is a less diverse state than others, and it doesn’t have as much religious diversity as other states. He said passing the bill may make kids of religious minorities feel uncomfortable in West Virginia public schools.
Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, argued it’s not possible to separate religious theology from the Bible, and was not in strong favor of the bill.
“I think this is deeply personal when you have conversation about one’s religion, and that’s why I think it should be in places of worship or at home. It can always be interpreted differently, and I just don’t think you should teach this book with an interpretation you’ve been taught, because we’ve all had different teachings of this,” Pushkin said. “I don’t know how anyone could say with a straight face you could separate theology from the Bible.”
Del. Tom Fast, R-Fayette, spoke in favor of the bill, finding it odd some delegates would think they’re trying to send a message only Christians are welcome in West Virginia.
“I just don’t think that,” Fast said. “I think we’re going to be teaching history, and teaching it correctly.
“There’s been a comment some people are Jewish and could be discriminated against,” Fast said, “but it doesn’t matter if students are Jewish or non-Jewish. We are Americans, and our history is our history
“It was the Bible that has influenced our country more than any other book. That is our influence, that is our history.
“I would urge the fact that we would be allowing the Bible to be taught in its historic and literacy value,” Fast said. “It’s not going to be a theological class, and if we don’t pass it’s history onto our next generation and ignore it and throw it out, then we’re teaching a revised history, not a true history.”
Since the bill passed, it will now head to the Senate for further consideration.
