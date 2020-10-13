Four candidates vying for two slots representing the 42nd District in the West Virginia House of Delegates participated in a virtual debate sponsored by the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce Tuesday evening.
The 42nd District contains most of Greenbrier County and small portions of Monroe and Summers counties.
Tackling local voters’ questions at Tuesday’s debate were incumbents Cindy Lavender-Bowe and Jeff Campbell, both Democrats, and their Republican challengers Barry Bruce and Todd Longanacre.
The nine questions read by moderator Ashley Vickers, executive director of the Chamber, covered topics ranging from tourism and the arts to the pandemic and the Fairness Act.
Opening remarks set the stage for what was to come.
Lavender-Bowe emphasized her work in the Legislature on behalf of women and children, while Longanacre self-identified as a “constitutional conservative” who is anti-abortion and pro-gun. Bruce sounded the alarm that the country’s constitutional rights are under attack, and Campbell summarized his résumé as an educator, broadcaster and public servant.
Asked to reveal what involvement they had in bettering their communities in the last five years, all four candidates referenced their volunteer work following the tragic flood of 2016, a benchmark moment in the Greenbrier Valley.
Bruce, an attorney, also cited his pro bono legal work, political activism and deep devotion to his church.
Lavender-Bowe also spoke of her church involvement, her service as a past executive director of United Way of Greenbrier Valley and as the founding chairperson of the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival, among other civic endeavors.
Turning their attention to tourism, which is Greenbrier County’s largest industry, all of the candidates voiced support.
Campbell noted that tourism is an economic engine, returning $8 for every $1 government invests in attracting visitors to the state.
Military retiree Longanacre touted his work with the state park system, saying he had brought in a $10,000 grant for improvements at Moncove Lake State Park in Monroe County.
The issue of job losses and increasing homelessness in the western end of the county — the Meadow River Valley (MRV) — prompted thoughtful answers from all four candidates.
Bruce spoke of convening a summit that would include stakeholders from every walk of life and every corner of the county to figure out solutions to those problems. “We’re in this together,” he said.
Longanacre said he has hunted game in the MRV and believes the area is ripe for the state to step in and purchase land for a recreation site that would rival the well-known Hatfield-McCoy Trails in attracting visitors and spurring the growth of campgrounds, convenience stores and more.
Lavender-Bowe said she and her husband have started a climate shelter company, with an eye toward basing the firm in the MRV. She said not all help comes from the government.
“Just try to think outside the box,” she urged.
Campbell said improving the condition of the major roadways that run through the MRV is essential to its future as a player in the county’s tourism success story.
While the original question was framed in such a way that it appeared its author blamed the 2016 flood for the MRV’s woes, Campbell said, “This didn’t start in 2016.” As a lifelong Greenbrier County resident, he said the downward economic trend in the MRV started in 1988 when I-64 was completed, bypassing towns like Rupert and Rainelle that had long been on “the only road to Charleston” — the Midland Trail, U.S. Route 60.
Asked to take a stand on the Fairness Act, a piece of proposed legislation guaranteeing equal human rights to all West Virginians, regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation, responses were all over the map.
Bruce, who was the first candidate to answer the question, said he would follow the law, whatever it was. “No one has the right to be prejudiced,” he said, adding that no prejudiced person should hold public office.
Longanacre said he’s not in favor of “singling out one group” to receive human rights, something he implied the Fairness Act would do. He said when he was in the service, all of his fellow soldiers fought together, without regard for race or sexual orientation. “Justice should be blind,” he said.
Campbell said he felt it was unlikely the Fairness Act would come up for a vote in next year’s legislative session. He said he had to agree with Bruce, under the circumstances — “You’ve got to follow the law.”
A sponsor of the Fairness Act, Lavender-Bowe reminded all of the candidates that as legislators “we make the laws; we don’t just follow them.” She said a person shouldn’t be kicked out of their home or fired from a job because of their gender identity or who they love.
Several pandemic-related questions drew some interesting answers from the candidates. One of those questions centered on how weary parents could safely return their children to school.
“It’s time to open schools back up,” Bruce said, citing studies showing that young children are less likely to contract the virus.
Campbell, who teaches social studies at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School, said once the transmission rate drops, he hopes fully opening schools can be contemplated. “We want to get back to a normal, permanent (school year),” he said.
“We have to follow the science on this,” Lavender-Bowe said, noting that local cases of Covid-19 are rising once more.
She said she believes Greenbrier County has “one of the best plans in the state” for restarting school, and indeed most children have returned to school. But her son has asthma and it is still not safe for him to be in a classroom with other students.
Another of the questions touched upon how each candidate would support local businesses as they struggle during the pandemic.
Lavender-Bowe said, as a legislator, she has been working with local businesses on securing funding to keep their employees working and their businesses open. She said she felt if the governor had called the Legislature back into session in the midst of the crisis to make decisions on how to spend the $1.25 billion in CARES Act money the state has received, businesses would be on firmer footing by now.
Both Longanacre and Bruce said government should let businesses make their own decisions about whether to reopen.
“I think it’s ludicrous to shut down businesses,” Longanacre said. He added, however, if the business owners have the freedom to open and set their own individual safety standards, they would have to expect the consequences if a customer were to fall ill as a result.
Bruce said Greenbrier County Republicans held a rally Saturday; 350 people attended. He said they all were eager to have an opportunity to socialize with each other. “We’ve got to open up,” he said.
Campbell noted that new businesses are opening in Greenbrier County right now. He urged the audience of the virtual debate to “shop local” rather than going out of town on a shopping expedition. He said businesses should be able to reopen “as long as they follow the guidelines.”
The series of virtual debates hosted by the Chamber will wrap up this evening with Republican Jack Woodrum facing off against Democrat William Laird. The two men are running for the opportunity to represent the 10th Senatorial District, which includes Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties, in the state Senate.
