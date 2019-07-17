The West Virginia House of Delegates' Education Committee is seeing new leadership after House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, removed Del. Mark Dean R, Mingo, as vice chairman.
Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, who was the former chairman of Health and Human Resources, was named the new Education Committee chairman. He is also an obstetrician-gynecologist in Princeton.
Ellington's new position follows one of Del. Danny Hamrick, R-Harrison, who stepped down from the position in May because of a relationship with a member of legislative staff, which is a violation of Legislature policy.
House spokesman Jared Hunt confirmed to West Virginia MetroNews Tuesday evening Dean was also removed from his position as vice chairman, and Del. Joshua Higginbotham, R-Putnam, was appointed to take his place.
Dean is a principal of Gilbert Pre K-6 School, and throughout the 2019 legislative session and the special session on education reform, he was unlike many of his republican colleagues and voted down, and even tried to get rid of aspects within the omnibus education bill including charter schools.
American Federation of Teachers — West Virginia President Fred Albert released a statement early Wednesday afternoon with a stance against Hanshaw for removing Dean as vice chairman. He said he believes Hanshaw is taking lessons from Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, on retaliation.
"Delegate Mark Dean is a wealth of knowledge on education matters, having served as a teacher and administrator for decades. He understands the complexities and challenges facing our public schools to a degree that few other legislators can," Albert said. "He has honorably represented the values and wishes of his constituents, instead of out-of-state corporate interests.
"It’s a sad day for representative government in West Virginia when such a knowledgeable, fair legislator is removed from his leadership position on the education committee for representing his constituents and their concerns rather than blindly following a platform driven by out of state corporate donors."
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH