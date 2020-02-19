While letting the Senate's “Tim Tebow Act” sit idle, the West Virginia House of Delegates Education Committee passed its version of a bill Tuesday that would allow home schooled students to participate in sports and extracurricular activities at a local pubic school.
The main difference between the two bills is the House's version does not include non-member schools of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC), private schools or parochial school students like the Senate's version.
The House's version of the bill, known as House Bill 3127, allows the local county boards of education to exercise control, supervision and regulation of all interscholastic athletic events, and other extracurricular activities of the students in public secondary schools. The county board of education will be able to delegate control, supervision and regulation of interscholastic athletic events and band activities to the WVSSAC.
The bill was introduced in committee shortly after the Senate passed its version of the bill, Senate Bill 131, also known as the "Tim Tebow Act" last week.
According to the House bill, for home schooled students to be eligible for participation, they must meet the following criteria:
• The student demonstrates satisfactory evidence of academic progress for two years given their average test results are within or above the fourth stanine in all subject areas of a standardized test
• The student has not reached the age of 19 by Aug. 1 of the current school year.
• The student is an amateur who receives no compensation, but participates solely for the educational, physical, mental and social benefits of the activity.
• The student agrees to comply with all disciplinary rules of the WVSSAC and the county board in which the home schooled student lives.
• The student agrees to obey all rules of the WVSSAC governing awards, all-star games, parental consents, physical examinations and vaccinations applicable to all high school athletes.
The bill states eligibility is limited to participation in interscholastic programs at the public secondary school serving the attendance zone in which the student lives provided the home-schooled students who leave a member school during the school year are subject to the same transfer protocols that apply to member-to-member transfers.
Reasonable fees may be charged to the student to cover the costs of participation in interscholastic programs such as sports equipment, uniforms, etc.
The House Education Committee passed the bill on a voice vote, and have made the recommendation it go to the House Floor to be read three times.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH