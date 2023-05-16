The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will have a West Virginia House delegate serving as one of its new assistant prosecuting attorneys.
Following approval from the Raleigh County Commission, Del. Todd Kirby, R-Raleigh, was sworn in Tuesday as an assistant prosecuting attorney for the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Kirby said he will primarily be working on child abuse and neglect cases, which he’s dealt with for most of his career.
“I think it's just such a pivotal part of the law that gives you a really first-row seat and a vantage point that most courtrooms and most attorneys don't ever really get to see,” Kirby said. “You may see the side effects of abuse and neglect cases ... but actually being in the cases in which we're trying to fix families and reunify families and correct problems that have resulted in abused children and neglected children, it's very satisfying.”
Kirby has worked as an attorney in West Virginia for the past 12 years.
At his private practice in Beckley, which he intends to keep, Kirby said he mainly focuses on family law.
Kirby said he will maintain his private business, "but it will be a significantly scaled back practice, more or less, just a handful of new clients,” he said.
“And I think that that's going to allow me to still really help the prosecuting attorney's office while continuing my private practice.”
Kirby finished his freshman session in the West Virginia House, representing District 44, which encompasses Beckley.
He said he believes the position with the Raleigh prosecuting attorney’s office will help him better serve the city as a state delegate.
“It’s one of the most exciting parts of this for me, is to be able to take what I learned here and what I've learned working in this system for the past 12 years and take some of the solutions and things that we found that works here to Charleston and to actually implement into legislation and policy,” Kirby said.
“And also to take the policy decisions that we make there and see them applied in real world circumstances to see if they work or if they need tweaked.”
As to whether or not he foresees any conflicts of interest working at both the state and county level in West Virginia, Kirby said he does not see it being an issue.
“I think that you can compartmentalize those two duties,” he said. “First and foremost, I have a duty to the prosecuting attorney's office in my day-to-day job representing the child protective services. There are methods, and I've seen them in action within the Legislature, if there's ever a vote that takes place and the speaker determines that I'm an interested party or that I have a conflict, I will just abstain from that vote and so I don't see it becoming an issue.”
Joining Kirby in the prosecuting attorney’s office is Elizabeth Marie Phillips, who works with Kirby at his private practice and will serve as his legal assistant for the county.
Kirby is being brought in to replace Leigh M. Lefler, who left after being appointed to the Thirteenth Family Court Circuit, which serves Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties.
Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said Lefler worked on child neglect and abuse cases in his office and he wanted her replacement to have experience with those types of cases.
“I take child abuse neglect cases so very seriously,” Hatfield said. “When I was elected, it was the very first division of my office that I completely revamped ... so the last thing I wanted to do was to have a lapse in services to these children.”
Hatfield said Kirby will hit the ground running and begin trying cases less than 24 hours after being sworn in.
He added that he thinks Kirby will bring a unique perspective to his office as both a lawmaker and an attorney.
“I can't wait for the opportunity to explore, just like (Kirby) said, taking some solutions that we need in the courtroom, taking those ideas to Charleston and see if we can get them implemented in legislation. And if we do get them implemented in legislation, bringing that back to the courtroom to use that new tool that we have,” Hatfield said.
“I think it's such a tremendous and exciting opportunity.”
