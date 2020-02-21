charleston — A bill to increase the penalties for possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine is advancing in the House of Delegates.
House Bill 4852, co-sponsored by Del. John Shott, R-Mercer County, was scheduled for second reading in the House Thursday after being passed by the Judiciary Committee.
If passed by both House and Senate and signed by Gov. Jim Justice, the penalties on the charge would increase from one to five years in prison or a $15,000 fine to two to 10 years in prison or a $25,000 fine, or both.
Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler originated the bill after the case of a Rural Retreat, Va., woman who was found guilty of murder in the beheading of a Lerona man.
Sitler said after the January sentencing to life in prison with no parole for Roena Mills, 43, that the case illustrates the “menace we are facing in Mercer County” with the spread of methamphetamine, a drug the investigation revealed was connected to the crime.
“Methamphetamine is an extremely dangerous drug and makes people act in horrible, unpredictable ways,” he said. “I have written a bill to enhance the penalty for meth distribution to make it from one to five years in jail to three to 15 years.”
Sitler asked Shott to introduce the bill this term.
Although the penalty was changed in committee to two to 10 years, Sitler said he is satisfied.
“I am in favor of an increased penalty,” he said, emphasizing again how the drug is “rampant” and the violent tendencies it can give people.
Tougher penalties would be welcome news to Mercer County Sheriff Tommy Bailey and McDowell County Sheriff Martin West.
Bailey said the county has “definitely had an increase” in meth cases and more manufacturing has been seen.
West said the same thing has happened there.
“That’s all they want to do anymore,” he said, adding that it’s becoming more difficult to make arrests because those who deal in the dangerous drug have become more careful.
West also said since anyone can make it, in small “shake and bake” operations using household chemicals in a two-liter soda bottle, it’s hard to stop.
A few years ago, he said, “somebody came in here from another state and showed people how to make it. It then spread around the county.”
Recipes are also online.
With opioids now more difficult to get, meth has become even more popular, West said. “It’s a cheaper way to get by and that’s what they seem to like now.”
But making meth is also dangerous, toxic and can explode.
West said one guy had a meth shake and bake in his backpack riding on a bicycle in the county.
“We had to get him off the road and flag traffic until it was safe to pass,” he said of the volatility of meth.
Another problem in McDowell County is the lack of deputies, he said, and that limits what the department can do.
Various reports show the popularity of the dangerous and sometimes deadly drug continues to grow in West Virginia and around the country.
