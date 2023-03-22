Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley ARH, Quality Insights and agencies with the Beckley Partnership for Community Health joined forces and hosted the Coalfields Community Health Fair Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Shelia Barnett, a leader of the Beckley Partnership for Community Health, said the health fair is important, particularly now, as Covid-19 has led many to put their health on the back burner.
“Primary care is so important to maintain your overall health and wellness and to identify, treat and manage any potential risks before they cause more serious issues,” she said. “The need in our area is strong and, as a collective, we are committed to getting back into our community and putting our health first.”
The fair included more than 70 booths offering a variety of free health screenings for conditions such as mental health, stroke, colon cancer and diabetes. Visitors were able to receive free vaccines and educational information on topics such as nutrition, CPR, senior services and medications.
RGH Case Management Director Tammy Hall-Richardson said the health fair serves as a reminder to the community that its local health care providers are there for them through both good and bad times.
“Bringing health education and information directly to the community is an ongoing priority,” Hall-Richardson said. “We are pleased to be hosting this event with Beckley ARH and other agencies in the area to make a positive impact on the health of our community.”
ARH Regional Community Development Manager Kelly Elkins said, “We at Beckley ARH are excited to work with Raleigh General Hospital, the Beckley Partnership for Community Health and other area organizations to help improve the lives of our local residents. We encourage everyone to learn more about the variety of resources available right here in southern West Virginia.”
featured editor's pick
Hospitals and agencies host Coalfields Community Health Fair
React to this story:
Trending Video
Rick Barbero
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest Photos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Shady falls short of storybook ending against Fairmont (With Gallery)
- People with disabilities in Beckley forced to use the bathroom in buckets and outside, inspections show
- Independence High students walk out in protest of student suspension - with VIDEO
- Family paves way for Mavs’ Allen
- Shady takes on one-time giant slayer Hampshire
- Is Kim Stephens heading to Marshall? D'Antoni signs extension
- Holstein plays with purpose: Senior helps Shady Spring reach third straight title game (With Gallery)
- Huntington bridge to be closed until November for cleaning, painting
- Mavericks' Allen W.Va. Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year
- Young man, girl killed in accident, trying to flee state trooper
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.