Hospital's closing to create short-term gloom

FAIRMONT – The closing of Fairmont Regional Medical Center will be a hit to the community, but there is still hope.
John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University, said the impact of the hospital’s closure will be worst in the short run, but the economy should stabilize after some time.
“If 600 jobs disappear, that’s definitely going to be bad for the community,” Deskins said. “But it’s not like the people who went to that hospital aren’t going to be served; they’re going to be served in some other hospital in the region. Those jobs will probably be essentially transferred to other health care providers in the region."
On Tuesday, some 600 employees at the local hospital were given letters from CEO Bob Adcock citing the loss of $19 million the past three years and lack of a future buyer as the reason behind the closure.
“I don’t think the broader region will ultimately lose jobs over time, but it will definitely be a shock in the short run,” Deskins said.
Deskins said other communities have been able to recover after the closing of large employers, and he believes with its location and demographics, Fairmont will do the same. He said the competition in health care in the general area, with WVU Medicine and Mon Health near Marion County, means the need for health care is still great, so the closing does not reflect a loss in demand.
“We do have some other major hospitals, in Monongalia County two of the biggest in the state,” Deskins said. “Maybe it’s just relating to competition in the sector, but it’s certainly not reflective of a decline in the sector.”
While Deskins believes the community could recover in the long run, local people and organizations are working out their responses to the imminent closure of Fairmont Regional. For example, emergency transport services will have a longer distance to travel to get people to care once the hospital closes.
West Virginia Del. Michael Angelucci, D-Marion County, still serves on the board for the Marion County Rescue Squad and said the closing of the hospital will put a strain on the service. He said it’s likely the squad will have to hire more personnel to be able to consistently make the trip to either Monongalia or Harrison counties.
“It’s definitely going to cause our organization to have to increase staffing because of the increased transport time,” Angelucci said. “Our crews having to transport these patients now to facilities that are 30 to 45 minutes away is going to cause them to be out of service for a much greater time.
“We’re going to have to increase our staffing to be able to provide the citizens of Marion County with quality emergency medical care,” he continued.
Angelucci said officials of the rescue squad and the hospitals are trying to develop a plan for both the increase in travel time and the increase in patient volume.
“We have been meeting with officials from our regional hospitals, WVU Mon Health and UHC, to discuss contingency plans for when Fairmont closes,” Angelucci said. “Several of those facilities, their departments are busy, so having an influx and an increase in the number of patients transported to their facil-ties who typically go to Fairmont, they’re going to need contingency plans as well.”
Deskins acknowledged that the hospital’s closing likely helped drive business to its surrounding area, so there could be a change once Fairmont Regional officially closes.
“I can totally imagine someone going to visit their grandma in the hospital and after leaving they go to lunch next door,” Deskins said. “It could have spill-over effects on certain nearby businesses.”
The closure would cause a challenge to businesses, but the Marion County Chamber of Commerce got a head start on the closure when the first round of layoffs at Fairmont Regional took place last September.
“We have local organizations large and small that rely on that for their business model,” said Jonathan Board, chairman of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “We have received several calls, both local and statewide, from businesses asking for help and what to do next.”
Board said the Chamber has a hierarchy of concerns about the loss of the hospital. No. 1 is the potential loss of life that could occur with the closing of a nearby hospital. He said the other concerns are with the change in the economic landscape the closure will cause, so the Chamber is going to work with businesses on a plan going forward.
“We are very conscious of the reality that this is much broader than ‘We need a hospital,’” Board said. “Fairmont is very unique in that there are some businesses around that were here before we were born and there are also a number of small and startup businesses that occupy the space.
“We’re going to do everything we can to work through this and make sure our businesses survive,” Board said.
Deskins said the economic landscape of Fairmont will change a little, but again, the shift in a long-term mindset will be more incremental than what most people may be thinking right now. That is in terms of the economy, and access to health care, he said.
“That specific neighborhood where this hospital is may not bounce back, but the broader region I think will,” Deskins said. “I’m sure the slack will be picked up by a different health care provider.”
Irvine, Calif.-based Alecto Healthcare Services bought then-Fairmont General Hospital in 2014 for $14 million when the hospital was in bankruptcy. Its name was shortly changed to Fairmont Regional Medical Center.
