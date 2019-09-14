Long wait times at hospital emergency rooms have become a widespread problem across the country and statistics show that West Virginia isn’t exempt.
Overcrowded ERs can result in patients leaving a hospital prior to being seen or against medical advice before their exam is complete.
The waiting doesn’t end once a patient is triaged and put behind a thin curtain in a tiny, brightly lit examination room. If they're lucky.
Sometimes it’s a stretcher in the hallway if the ER is at its busiest, often leading to frustration among patients and family members.
According to the Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, the average percentage of patients who came to the emergency department with stroke symptoms and received brain scan results within 45 minutes of their arrival was 73 percent at Raleigh General Hospital and 88 percent at Plateau Medical Center in Fayette County. Both hospitals are above the national average of 72 percent.
The percentage of patients who left the hospital before being seen was 4 percent at Raleigh General Hospital and 2 percent at Beckley ARH and Plateau Medical Center, according to the same federal statistics.
West Virginia and the national average are also 2 percent.
Statistics show that mortality goes up and the quality of patient care goes down when the ER is crowded, according to the journal Annals of Emergency Medicine.
But what can hospitals do to streamline the emergency room process and shorten the wait for better outcomes, if anything?
Local hospitals say they’re doing their best to get patients in and out the door as quickly as possible without compromising care — which is vital.
“There are natural ebbs and flows with emergency department volume. It looks very different in the morning versus the night,” said Plateau Medical Center CEO Chris Howe.
Howe says there is some predictability like flu season as to when the ER is going to be busiest and his hospital does its best to staff accordingly.
However, emergencies can’t always be predicted.
“We can look back at several years and we can look at the hours of the day and get a general idea of when we’re going to be at certain volume levels,” Howe said.
Early morning and late-night hours are typically the busiest, he says.
His staff also has a plan in place for any “community accident” that may trigger a mass influx of patients in the ER.
“We are very focused on ED wait times at Plateau Medical Center – be it the time from when the patient presents to the door, to the time they initially see a provider and the decision is made whether to do an admission or discharge,” Howe added.
“We have processes in place to reduce those times as much as possible.”
One factor patients may not take into consideration is that they have to prioritize the most severe emergencies first, Raleigh General Hospital CEO Matt Roberts says.
“A patient could come in and everything is fine and in two minutes, boom, they’re out the door no problem,” Roberts said.
“We have no control over whether there’s a two-car accident and then you get a stroke and heart attack at the same time,” he said.
“When that situation happens, it can slow things down.”
As the only trauma Level III hospital in the region, Raleigh General Hospital is typically responsible for handling the most severe cases, according to Roberts.
Raleigh General Hospital is also stroke and chest pain PCI accredited.
“The biggest thing at our hospital is the acuity of patients that come here is a higher level for trauma, stroke and cardiac,” says Roberts.
Regardless of this factor, Roberts says the emergency room is something he thinks about every day he comes to work and he's always trying to improve.
“The ER is so important to me and important to our hospital and important to our community,” he said.
“Our goal is to get them the best possible care and to get them out the door as quickly as possible. I tell my team every day – we try to get better at something, every single day.”
Robert says only 2.65 percent of Raleigh General's patients left the ER prior to being seen year to date, according to hospital records.
“We look at it monthly,” he said. “This month we’re below one percent. During flu season it can go up a tad even though we staff up.”
Roberts predicts 41,000 patients will come through Raleigh General's ER this year.
The hospital employs 11 emergency room physicians and multiple nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
