CHARLESTON — HospiceCare is looking to train more volunteers to reach its patient population in outlying and rural communities in Nicholas , Jackson and eastern Kanawha counties.
Specifically, more volunteers are needed to help local families in and around Summersville, Ripley, Ravenswood, Chelyan, Belle and Cabin Creek, among others.
If your church or civic group is interested in hosting a free volunteer training course, HospiceCare’s volunteer department can come to your location, or host it at its Main Office, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard near Patrick Street on Charleston’s West Side.
All prospective volunteers must complete an application process that includes a criminal background check, and attend the full training class.
For more information or to set up a free volunteer training course, call Volunteer Director Melanie Allen at 304-768-8523 or 1-800-560-8523, or e-mail her at mallen@hospicecarewv.org.