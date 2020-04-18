Kristen Ward holds a photograph of Isaiah Brown at a drive-in memorial at Summers County High School in Hinton Friday. Brown, a former football player at the school, died Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Drive-through memorial was held for Isaiah Brown, at Summers County High School in Hinton Friday. Brown, a 2014 Summers County graduate, died late Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64.
According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the other vehicle had been speeding and was impaired. The driver was arrested and charged with a DUI causing death. Brown led the Bobcats to the state football playoffs in 2012 for the first time in nearly two decades and then to a return playoff engagement the following year. He was a two-time all-stater.
“We knew we wanted to do something not only to honor him for the person he was and what he meant to the community, but we also wanted to do something for his family and our community and our players,” said Chris Vicars, defensive coordinator during Brown’s junior year when he was an all-state defensive back.
Friends of Isaiah Brown grieve at a drive-in memorial at Summers County High School in Hinton Friday. Brown, a former football player at the school, died Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Erik Lindsey and Kristen Ward hug at a drive-in memorial for Isaiah Brown at Summers County High School in Hinton Friday. Brown, a former football player at the school, died Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Michael Wills plays Taps at a drive-in memorial at Summers County High School in Hinton Friday. Brown, a former football player at the school, died Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Cars form a line around the school and onto the road for a drive-in memorial at Summers County High School in Hinton Friday for former student Isiah Brown. Brown, a former football player at the school, died Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Friends and former coaches grieve at a drive-in memorial for Isaiah Brown at Summers County High School in Hinton Friday. Brown, a former football player at the school, died Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Friend and former teammate Erik Lindsey gets flowers from a mourner at a drive-in memorial for Isaiah Brown at Summers County High School in Hinton Friday. Brown, a former football player at the school, died Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Kristen Ward holds a photograph of Isaiah Brown at a drive-in memorial at Summers County High School in Hinton Friday. Brown, a former football player at the school, died Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
A truck drives through a drive-in memorial for Isaiah Brown at Summers County High School in Hinton Friday. Brown, a former football player at the school, died Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
