On Monday, a customer walked onto the lot at Howerton Honda in Beckley and took a look at the few new cars — on Tuesday, there were 10 or 12 — that the dealership had on the lot.
She pointed to a car that she liked, said owner John Howerton, and said she liked it. Then, she told Howerton she wanted a different feature and asked if the dealership had "anything" coming, any time soon?
"We tell them we don't have anything coming any time soon," Howerton said Tuesday. "Just every once in awhile, you have this perfect storm.
"That's what happened."
Howerton explained that a shortage of semiconductors, which are the tiny but critical chips used to calibrate cars’ fuel injection, run infotainment systems or provide the brains for cruise control, has interrupted the making of vehicles.
Meanwhile, the pandemic led to a surprising demand for new cars.
"The auto sales have been pretty strong, actually, but it caught everybody off guard," said Howerton.
But because of the computer chip shortage, manufacturers can't can't produce cars and autos in numbers to avoid shortages.
"It's kind of like one of those domino effects," Howerton added. "One thing led to another, to another, and the dominos kept falling.
"Things just happened, that no one foresaw.
"Everybody starts staying home, then schools started closing, so everybody's kids went to online learning, and everybody's working from home.
"The chips the automakers would normally get are used by these other companies, boosting up their capacity for online learning and working."
Howerton cautioned that he is no expert on the semiconductor, but research by the NYT proved his assesment to be correct. NYT reported that only a few companies make the semiconductor chips and that those manufacturers gave priority during 2020 to makers of smartphones, video game consoles and other consumer electronics.
A modern car can use more than 3,000 chips, but Roland Berger, a German consulting firm, reported that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) data shows that carmakers generated only three percent of TSMC sales.
NYT reported that in 2019, before the pandemic, automakers delivered 93 million vehicles, compared to 1.4 billion units of smartphones.
Howerton said that inventory delivery to Honda lots seemed normal until the first part of 2021 — the same time NYT reported that the chip shortage curtailed production by 1.3 million vehicles, by the end of March, according to consulting firm IHS Markit.
A General Motors plant in Kansas City closed in February for lack of chips, and still hasn’t reopened. Mercedes-Benz has begun to hoard its chips for expensive models and is temporarily shutting down factories that produce lower-priced C-Class sedans. Porsche warned dealers in the United States this month that customers might have to wait an extra 12 weeks to get their cars, because they lack a chip used to monitor tire pressure.
The French automaker Peugeot, part of the newly formed Stellantis automaking empire, has gone so far as to substitute old-fashioned analog speedometers for digital units in some models.
The disruption could not come at a worse time. Demand for cars has bounced back strongly from the pandemic slump, with consumers ready to spend money they saved over the past year, eager to avoid airplanes by taking road trips. The supply of semiconductors is depriving carmakers of a chance to make up sales they lost.
Car dealerships, of every make and model, across the country, are having struggles stocking their lots with new cars.
"Consumer demand for vehicles is also strong, but constrained by very tight inventories," Elaine Buckberg, General Motors' chief economist, told CNN Business on Thursday. "We expect continued high demand in the second half of this year and into 2022."
GM (GM) reported a 40 percent jump in sales in the quarter compared to a year earlier, and a 7 percent increase compared to the first quarter this year, CNN reported. Toyota (TM) sales soared 73 percent compared to a year ago, and had a 14 percent bump compared to the first quarter, while sales at Stellantis, the automaker created by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA group, rose 32 percent over the year and three percent, compared to the first quarter.
Hyundai's sales jumped 69 percent this year and 43 percent from the first quarter.
American Honda reported new sales records for the first and second quarters of 2021, completing the best four-month sales run its history, including a new second quarter sales record. Fueled primarily by record truck sales, cars also contributed with Civic and Accord completing a strong second quarter, combining for over 53,000 sales in June. Electrified vehicles also contributed to the strong sales, according to Auto Channel.
"Through true global teamwork we have worked to navigate these challenging times to meet the needs of our customers for Honda and Acura vehicles," Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda, told Auto Channel in June. "While we face more parts supply challenges ahead that will certainly impact our sales, I am humbled by the spirit and commitment of Honda associates across sales, production, R&D and purchasing who continue their efforts to serve our customers."
Despite the strong sales numbers, car lots across the country as well as across soiuthern West Virginia are looking bare, as dealerships wait on shipments of vehicles.
"Honda has told us, by the end of this month, they hope to be ramping up to normal production, that's just kind of a guesstimate," said Howerton. "Even if they get to full production at the end of this month, we won't see those cars until mid-August.
"Honda was probably in better shape than most, we're getting to the point we've only got 10 or 12 new cars, now, too, and they just kind of trickle in."
Howerton Honda also sells used cars. Howerton said the price of used cars has jumped by 20 or 30 percent since the pandemic started.
"It created a demand for used cars," he noted. "When that happens, they start selling out, too.
"It's been a weird situation the pandemic put everybody in," Howerton added. "The automakers couldn't foresee, nobody could've foreseen, such a demand.
"It's all about a little chip," he said. "It would be a good time to start a chip factory, I can tell you that."