The weekend before Halloween always gets a bit spooky, but it was particularly spooky Saturday at Hometown Subaru as pet owners showed up with their furry children dressed to impress.
The Raleigh County Humane Society, in correlation with Hometown Subaru, hosted an adoption event for the community to come out and adopt a cat or dog, while also taking part in Halloween festivities.
Owners also showed up with their furry children, some dressed up as werewolves, cowboys and pumpkins, to have their photo professionally taken by local photographer Karen Akers in front of a Halloween-themed backdrop.
The event was in response to an animal food drive hosted all month long by Hometown Subaru, in which the community and Subaru employees donated dozens of animal supplies to the shelter.
"We got 100 percent of our employees to donate items, along with several members of the community," said Keith Coffman, Subaru sales manager. "This was part of the Subaru Loves Pets Month, and we got so many items, like food, toys, cat litter, bleach, and new pet owner kits, which can be given to owners when they adopt the animals.
"All of it goes toward the Raleigh County Humane Society and all they do."
India Hosch, the vice president of the Board of Directors of Raleigh County Humane Society, said Hometown Subaru invites the shelter to host an adoption event every year, and it's just one of the many ways they help the community.
"They're just extremely pet friendly, and this is always such a lovely way to bring awareness to the Humane Society," she said. "When a big dealership steps up and helps us, it's a big deal."
Hosch said it's no secret nearly every animal shelter in the state is struggling, because they don't always get the funds they need. If it weren't for community support, they wouldn't survive, she said.
"It's just awesome to know the shelter can always depend on the community to step up and help. People love their pets, and having events based around them just really helps."
The Raleigh County Humane Society will be hosting other fundraising events in the near future, including a bingo event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m.
The event will be a purse bingo event, where winners can receive designer bags including Michael Kors, Kate Spade, or Coach, if they win.
The event will offer concessions and raffles, too.
Tickets for bingo can be purchased for $20 in advance at the Raleigh County Humane Society in Beckley or at Jarrell's Pharmacy in Daniels. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $25.
They will also be hosting a spaghetti dinner at the Moose Lodge in Beckley on Saturday, Nov. 16. Dinners are $10, or $5 for children and veterans.
All proceeds for both events go toward the Raleigh County Humane Society.
