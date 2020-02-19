The West Virginia House of Delegates Education Committee passed this week a bill that would allow homeschool students to participate in public school sports and extracurriculars with some stipulations.
The bill passed out of committee is a different version of the State Senate's "Tim Tebow Bill" the group passed just last week. The House's version, known as House Bill 3127, does not include non-member schools of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC), private schools or parochial school students like the Senate's version. It also, technically, requires the homeschool students to enroll in virtual classes.
Currently, students enrolled in virtual courses are enrolled in the public school system. So, if a homeschool student wanted to take part in an activity under this bill, the required enrollment would make them a public school student.
The House's bill allows the local county boards of education to exercise control, supervision and regulation of all interscholastic athletic events, and other extracurricular activities of the students in public secondary schools. The county board of education will be able to delegate control, supervision and regulation of interscholastic athletic events and band activities to the WVSSAC.
According to the House bill, for home schooled students to be eligible for participation, they must meet the following criteria:
• The student has demonstrated satisfactory evidence of academic progress for one year provided the student’s average test results on a standardized test are within or above the fourth stanine in all subject areas
• The student is enrolled in at least one virtual instructional course per semester, consistent with the applicable virtual instruction policy of the county board in which the home-schooled student lives and the State Board
• The student has not reached the age of 19 by August 1 of the current school year
• Is an amateur who receives no compensation, but participates solely for the educational, physical, mental and social benefits of the activity
• Agrees to comply with all disciplinary rules of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and the county board in which the home-schooled student lives
• Agrees to obey all rules of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission governing awards, all-star games, parental consents, physical examinations and vaccinations applicable to all high school athletes.
The bill states eligibility is limited to participation in interscholastic programs at the public secondary school serving the attendance zone in which the student lives provided the home-schooled students who leave a member school during the school year are subject to the same transfer protocols that apply to member-to-member transfers.
Reasonable fees may be charged to the student to cover the costs of participation in interscholastic programs such as sports equipment, uniforms, etc.
The Senate's Tim Tebow bill has requirements of the homeschool student as well, but requiring the student to enroll in a virtual instructional course was not one of them.
While the House Education Committee passed the bill on a voice vote, and have made the recommendation it go to the House Floor to be read three times,
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH