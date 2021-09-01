A committee formed by Beckley Common Council to address homelessness will hear from a woman who spends much of her waking hours on downtown streets.
Ward III Councilman Robert Dunlap said the committee, made up of the city's seven council members and others, met for the first time on Sunday with another meeting scheduled in a week.
Dunlap said the committee agreed that city and county officials must take a "proactive" approach to addressing a growing number of women and men who loiter in front of businesses, panhandle at intersections and target some women for sexual harassment who are going to work in downtown buildings.
He said that one function of the new committee will be to make recommendations to the full council and to Raleigh County Commission.
Dunlap said that a number of organizations are already working to find long-term solutions to the problem of homelessness and vagrancy.
Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) operates an Emergency Housing Center for the homeless, while the Dress for Success Closet, which is operated by Dunlap and Dr. Kristi Dumas, provides free professional clothing to those who need it for work or a court appearance. He said that he and At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter last winter helped establish "warming stations" in the city to provide a form of shelter.
But those who own businesses downtown are asking council for a quicker relief from loiterers who stand outside of their businesses, he said.
"Our business owners are looking for a more expedited solution to what they view as a homelessness and vagrancy problem uptown," he said. "It's kind of hard to argue with those folks when you go uptown and you see a lot of folks appear as if they are coming uptown not to do business but merely to lounge about, shirtless, for the better part of the day.
"As a property owner, I've dealt with it, but so have a lot of our other property owners dealt with a lot of bad behaviors from our uptown connoisseurs," he said.
Local developer Adam Jackson has reported to The Register-Herald that he has asked the city for help stopping drug deals and other illegal acts that occur near his recently renovated properties on S. Kanawha Stree.
Dunlap said during a recent council meeting that an apparent sex worker recently picked the blooms from his flower pots. She then crossed the street, made the flowers into a bouquet, and stood on the sidewalk to attract passersby.
Kevin Reedy, owner of Our House Realty, told Council on Aug. 25 that his wife could not enter their property one day because a loiterer was blocking the door, and real estate attorney Alan Larrick reported to Dunlap in early summer that the presence of loiterers outside of his Neville Street offices have been intimidating to some of his clients and employees.
Dunlap said the committee will focus on taking immediate steps to solve the problem of loitering.
"I hate to use the word 'blight' because blight is something that happens with food, with things, and these are people," he said. "These are human beings and cognizant.
"But we also not only have to carry a benevolent heart, we also have to carry sort of a mechanism that points people in the direction of bettering themselves and making our community better, as well.
"The aesthetic from the exterior eye isn't always a pleasing one, when you have folks from uptown who aren't contributing to uptown."
During the Aug. 25 meeting when the city's homeless committee was formed, Reedy remarked that a number of those who are in the vagrant population in Beckley have cellular telephones and smoke "the best" brand of cigarettes.
Dunlap, Reedy and Mayor Rob Rappold noted that a number of them are not from southern West Virginia or Beckley.
City Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Gray Baker is also on the board of directors for RCCAA. In 2018, Baker reported that a study by RCCAA did not show a problem with "homelessness" in Beckley. Rather, most of the people were loitering.
Dunlap said that a woman who stays on downtown streets for five or six days a week recently gave him a similar report, in a private conversation. The woman will be one of the first speakers to address the new homelessness committee, he added.
"She's expressed the vast majority of people uptown are not, by the (Department of Housing and Urban Development) definition, 'homeless,'" said Dunlap.
"They're not. They have homes. They have places to stay.
"They obtain their resources uptown and just stay there all day," he said. "Ultimately, what motivates these folks to return to their homes to try to do better, to seek employment, to seek jobs, to spend time with their families?
"What is that thing that would motivate them to want to spend their time in a more conducive way for the city? And really, that takes a lot of brainstorming.
"All too often, we become reactive and we start engaging in meetings to solve a problem."
He said there are two identified methods for fighting homelessness, which are "housing first" or "treatment first" strategies.
In the former approach, those without homes are given a shelter first, in order to have an address to apply for jobs and to feel secure. In the method of "treatment first," they have temporary housing while in treatment. They receive housing when they are "housing ready," according to social services guidelines.