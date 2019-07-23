Homegrown purpose after service

According to the National Conference on State Legislatures, West Virginia spends more than $7.1 billion a year on food, of which only $458 million is grown or produced in the state.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture plans to change that, with the help of veterans.
Crescent Gallagher, West Virginia Department of Agriculture Communications Director and Legislative Liaison, spoke to a crowd at the Beckley Rotary Club about a program formed in 2014 called Veterans and Warriors to Agriculture.
"The program itself is supposed to support veterans and their businesses through agriculture," Gallagher said. “The idea is, veterans could be a solution to the workforce issue that agriculture is facing every day."
He admitted that while farming is a hard business, it's important to keep farms going in West Virginia, though not many young people are choosing that pathway.
According to him, the average age of a farmer in West Virginia is 58.
"Veterans are a possible solution, because a lot of them are looking for purpose after their service and a lot of them don't want to be behind desks," Gallagher said. "So a lot of them turn to agriculture."
When the program was established, it wasn't given any funding from the government, even though the Legislature agreed to establish it, Gallagher said. However, in 2018, the program was able to obtain funding, and now employs three full-time staffers that help the veteran-ran farming program grow.
Veterans and Warriors to Agriculture not only helps veterans start a new career in farming, but helps market the produce of veterans who already farm.
In 2017, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA), signed an agreement that allowed the program to use the trademarked logo, Homegrown by Heroes. The logo is an official government branding that shows consumers which produce is farmed by a veteran.
Now, the project is working with other institutions around the state to help create a committee.
"We are working with Marshall, WVU, the the adjutant general, the VA and many other state corridors that all are working towards veteran agriculture issues," Gallagher said. "When we came into office, we found that a lot of government agencies are doing the same thing, but they're not talking to each other, while these resources could be combined."
