For the countless individuals that have turned to Brian’s Safehouse or Sparrow’s Nest over the years for help with substance use disorders, Executive Director Leon Brush said he sees them all as family.
Brush said this is why he was overjoyed to see so many former residents and gradates of the program Sunday at the organization’s first Homecoming Picnic.
“It was like our children coming home,” he said.
Brush said there were over 100 people at Homecoming Picnic from graduates and past residents of both the men’s and women’s programs, Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest, respectively, their children, current residents, staff and members of the board of directors.
While he was happy to reunite with those who have gone through the program, Brush said one of the main purposes of the Homecoming Picnic was to give hope to current residents going through recovery.
“The idea was to celebrate sobriety and be able to encourage those who are coming along in their recovery process,” he said. “Residents at Sparrow’s Nest and Brian’s Safehouse needed to see success.”
The picnic was held on the grounds of Brian’s Safehouse, which sits on a roughly 12-acre plot of land in Prosperity.
Brush said the best example of what can happen when people ask for help with their substance use disorders were all the children running around the property and playing at the picnic.
He said there were several families present Sunday that were a direct result of the work being done at Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest. He said because of these programs, residents were able to either be reunited with their families or begin families of their own.
Brush said the picnic also served as a way for past residents and graduates to share their stories of success with the men and women currently going through the program.
One individual that has been sharing his story with residents since Brian’s Safehouse was established, is 93-year-old Cormie Hildebrand, a former alcoholic that has been sober now for 60 years.
“(Hildebrand) has been operating as a volunteer for all the years since we’ve been open,” Brush said. “The main thing he offers is life experience so that the residents who are coming through can actually relate to him and his experiences.”
Brush said Hildebrand has also taught Bible at the Brian’s Safehouse since it opened, sharing with the men how to memorize the scriptures that help them deal with the realities of life.
For his dedication over the years, Hildebrand was given the Hope Award.
As it says on the plaque given to recipients, the Hope Award recognizes those who are “bringing souls hope in the battle against addiction.”
Hildebrand said he didn’t really understand why he was given an award for doing what he says he’s “supposed to do.”
“I made it part of my life to help others who are recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction,” Hildebrand said. “I couldn’t see why I got an award, but I accepted it and I know it was for the good - they were just trying to do something nice.”
Brush said Hildebrand has been there for he and his wife since the death of their son Brian, who died at the age of 23 of an opioid overdose.
He added that Hildebrand demonstrates to the residents that when it comes to recovery, there is a community of people willing to help.
“Life is designed to be done together and done as a community,” Brush said. “The purpose of the homecoming was to emphasize the importance of staying connected with the recovery community the rest of your life.”
Brush opened Brian’s Safehouse, a facility for men, in 2008 with his wife Donita, following the death of their son Brian. In 2016 the couple opened Sparrow’s Nest, for women.
Both are faith-based ministries with the mission of providing a safe place while also teaching men and women, over the course of a 12-month residential program, to become completely free from any type of addictive chemical dependency and the corresponding lifestyles.
To anyone struggling with substance use disorders, Brush said there is always hope.
“We saw so much hope (Sunday),” he said. “People who are in a place where they feel hopeless or helpless and they feel defeated, I’m saying to you, give us a call, we would love to help you join our family and become a part of the recovering community.”
Information about Brian’s Safehouse can be found at brianssafehouse.org. For information on Sparrow’s Nest go to sparrowsnest.info.
Living Free classes to help loved ones of those struggling with substance use disorders are free and open to the public and are held Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. in the Parvin Day Center on the campus of Brian’s Safehouse.