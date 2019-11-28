David Absher has been tending to his Christmas tree farm for nearly 30 years. While he’s a popular seller in the Beckley area around the holidays, this year he gets to spread the cheer a little farther, as two of his tallest trees will be displayed at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston.
Absher and his wife, Rebecca, work year-round tending to their tree farm in Fayette County, however, at his home on Shelby Lane in Raleigh County two tall trees once stood — one a 30 foot Canaan Fir tree, and the other a 25 foot Norway Spruce — which he planted when they were only seedlings in the 1980s.
Fast forward to 2019, and the two trees have shot up sky high. Officials who work for the state were sent to Absher’s home after he offered to donate the trees through the West Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association, which he has been a member of since the 1990s.
“They were just little baby seedlings when we first planted them long ago,” Absher explained. “Although we are torn with our feelings of them not being there anymore, we are excited they will be a part of the Christmas display at the Capitol.”
A ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec 10 where the trees will be lit and decorated at the Capitol while high school marching bands perform.
“It’s just exciting these two trees were grown at our residence, and now they get to be part of a joyful celebration and be displayed at the Capitol,” Absher said. “It’s very exciting.”
Once Thanksgiving has passed and bellies are full from being stuffed with turkey, potatoes and all the fixins’, Absher and his family set up in front of The Beckley Plaza Mall, just like he has done for the past several years. This year, he will be open and ready to sell Friday, Nov. 29.
Christmas tree growing is no joke, though, Absher explained. While he often has to fight the elements year-round including dry heat or too much rain, he still has anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 trees on his farm.
“We are always able to get through all the elements and the hurdles,” he added. “Deer and bear are often an issue as well, but we still always manage.”
It’s not as if the growing process is easy, Absher said, because it takes 8 to 10 years to grow a sellable tree, and they must be trimmed year-round. So, he takes his time to make sure he’s selling the best quality product.
Every year when folks begin their Christmas tree shopping, they are always faced with a dilemma — “Should I get a real tree this year, or a fake one?” Well, if it were up to Absher, he would encourage any and all to purchase a real tree from a local grower, not a large corporation.
“When you buy from a local grower, your tree is more fresh. The trees had just been cut and will last longer, where trees at local grocery stores or other places sit for a long time, so they aren’t as fresh,” Absher explained.
To keep a tree you purchase from Absher fresh throughout the whole time it’s standing in your living room at home, he offers a product called Forest Fresh with every purchase of a tree — which are extended life pills to place in the water at the base of the tree, keeping the pine scent wafting throughout your house all throughout the holidays.
He also offers a wide-array of types of trees including, Fraser Fir, Canaan Fir, Concolor Fir (which Absher says smells of citrus), Norway Spruce, and White and Scotch Pines.
When purchasing a tree, he offers full service, including the loading of trees. Prices start at $25, and trees range from 6 to 14 feet tall, Absher said.
He and his wife work to try to make it a family-oriented business, of which she also makes wreaths to sell along the trees, and garland as well.
“It’s just something my wife and I have done for years and we just really enjoy it.”
