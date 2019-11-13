Holiday Artist Market in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The artists at Lee Street Studios are planning a Holiday Artist Market.
“We are thrilled to invite the public to our very first Holiday Market. This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to find locally made, unique gifts, and we hope it will become an annual event,” said Gallery Director Rachel Leech.
The market is open during regular business hours Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 21.
Every Saturday will feature an artist demonstration and giveaway, as well as warm apple cider and cookies. The demonstration schedule is available on the Lee Street Studios website at www.leestreetstudioswv.com.
This Saturday’s demonstration will be conducted by Greenbrier County wildlife painter Misty Murray-Walkup who is currently showing at the Tamarack and is featured in the 2020 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar. Her demonstration will be held at 1 p.m. in Studio 6 on the first floor.
The Lee Street Studios Facebook page is where the Holiday Artist Market giveaways will be announced each Wednesday.
On November 23-24, will be the Lewisburg Holiday Festival. The Artist Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will host a pop-up shop in downtown Lewisburg at 118 Washington Street West, in the former Old Hardware Gallery building across from City Hall. The pop-up shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. This shop will feature a variety of different items such as larger paintings and ceramic sculptures.